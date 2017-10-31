|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
|Shara Tibken / CNET:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Daniel Holloway / Variety:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Skype Blogs:
|Ben Popper / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:50 AM ET, October 31, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
|Li Tao / South China Morning Post:
|Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
|Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Nikkei:
|Brian Barrett / Wired:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge: