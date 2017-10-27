Open Links In New Tab
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Q3: revenue of $27.8B, up 24% YoY, vs. $27.2B expected; net income reaches $6.73B, up from $5.06B YoY; Other Bets made $302M, lost $812M  —  MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 26, 2017 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Business Wire:
Amazon beats with Q3 revenue of $43.74B, up 34% YoY, vs. $42.14B expected; net income of $256M, up from $252M YoY  —  SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
Google working on fix for Pixel 2 XL display issues and Pixel 2 “clicking” noise, will roll out software update within weeks; warranty extended to two years  —  Shortly after Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL began shipping, some users noted that the devices seemed to have some... quirks.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
As pre-orders open, Apple says iPhone X screen replacement will cost $279, compared to $169 for iPhone 8 Plus; other out-of-warranty repairs will cost $549  —  The iPhone X went on sale today, and with it, Apple released some information about the phone's repair pricing — and like the phone itself, it gets expensive.
Microsoft Investor Relations:
Microsoft Q1: revenue of $24.54B, up 12% YoY, vs. $23.56B expected; net income up 16% YoY to $6.6B; Productivity revenue hits $8.2B, up 28% YoY  —  REDMOND, Wash. — October 26, 2017 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017:
Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
Analyst: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounted for 16% of all US iPhone sales in the past quarter, compared to 43% for 7 and 7 Plus during the same period last year  —  Purchase data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) suggests that the iPhone 8 is selling in smaller numbers than an ‘S’ model.
Samantha Liss / St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Amazon gains wholesale pharmacy licenses in 12+ states, including Nevada, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Oregon, and Tennessee  —  Throughout the past year, and without much fanfare, Amazon.com Inc. has gained approval to become a wholesale distributor …

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
Women of the campaign press corps say Mark Halperin's unsavory behavior was an “open secret”, dating from the mid-1990s

Peter Kafka / Recode:
BuzzFeed's Product Labs offers marketing to creators of products or services in exchange for a cut of net sales, probably 10-20%

Anya Schiffrin / Columbia Journalism Review:
How European regulators are weighing control of misinformation and free speech, hampered by a lack of consensus, research, public data from Facebook and Google

Nancy Scola / Politico:
Study: interviews with tech staffers show how Facebook, Twitter, and Google helped Trump team as part of ad services; Clinton team declined embeds
Max Chafkin / Bloomberg:
How Snapchat avoids misinformation: commitment to newsroom values, vetting videos it distributes to a wider audience, partnering with credible media outlets
