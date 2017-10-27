|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Rob Goldman / Facebook:
|Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
|Alison Snyder / Axios:
|The Economic Times:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Business Wire:
|Michael Zelenko / The Verge:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Alphabet Investor Relations:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:05 PM ET, October 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Seung Lee / SiliconBeat:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac: