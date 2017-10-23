|Bloomberg:
|Alex Hern / The Guardian:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Tom Dotan / The Information:
|Saqib Shah / Engadget:
|Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
|Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
|Roger Cheng / CNET:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:00 PM ET, October 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Heather Somerville / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Michael del Castillo / CoinDesk:
|Jon Evans / TechCrunch:
|Financial Times:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch: