Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 22, 2017, 8:50 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Essential Phone price drops $200 to $499, a few months after its debut; current US customers get online credit toward other Essential purchases  —  Essential has an offer that's honestly very hard to refuse: The price of the Essential Phone (PH-1, going by technical model number), is now $200 cheaper, so $499 off-contract and unlocked.
Richard Lawler / Engadget:
AT&T says it has restored service to 60% of Puerto Rico's population, launches limited LTE connectivity in remote areas in partnership with Project Loon  —  About a month after Hurricane Maria's devastating landfall on Puerto Rico, and a couple of weeks after the FCC gave clearance …
Sophie Daniel / Motherboard:
Physical penetration tester and infosec consultant on how she uses social engineering to gain access into high security facilities  —  Sophie is a physical penetration tester and information security consultant.  She specializes in social engineering security assessments including physical, voice (vishing) and text (phishing).
Tweets: @motherboard
Ben Popper / The Verge:
Profile of David Hall, CEO and founder of Velodyne, who designed the rotating LIDAR system now used by 13 automakers and at least 22 big tech firms  —  No matter what it took, David Hall was going to kill that clown.  He maneuvered Drillzilla for another ramming run.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Vine's founders are back with HQ, a live trivia game show app  —  “It's a way to give people a chance to have fun, maybe win, maybe learn something new.”  That's how former Vine co-founder Rus Yusupov describes his new trivia game show app HQ, which feels like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire meets Facebook Live.
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Robert Scoble has allegedly continued to sexually harass women after going sober  —  Venture capitalists Dave McClure, Justin Caldbeck and Chris Sacca, SoFi CEO Mike Cagney and a top Uber engineer have all been accused of sexual impropriety in the last six months as a growing number of women …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
UK regulators order 450+ sites to remove casino games allegedly targeting the under-18 crowd, following an investigation by The Times  —  Have you ever seen a gambling machine or website that was all too conspicuously aimed at children?  British regulators certainly have.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Introducing Zoho ShowTime's Open Mic: Let your learners have their say!  —  Traditional classroom training has always enjoyed one significant advantage over virtual training - the personal touch.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:50 PM ET, October 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Sources: in January, O'Reilly agreed to pay $32M to settle sexual harassment claims from former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl; in February his contract was extended

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele, founder of Curbed, has been fired; CEO staff memo said Steele admitted conduct “inconsistent with our core values”

Mathew Ingram / Columbia Journalism Review:
NYT's and WSJ's social media rules won't convince readers that journalists aren't biased, prevents outlets from using full potential of the medium

More News

Earlier Picks

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Zain Jaffer, CEO of video ad startup Vungle, put on indefinite leave after charges for attempted murder, lewd act on a child, and more; Vungle has raised $25.5M
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor