|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Reveal:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Brandon Butler / Network World:
|Quinn Norton:
|Twitter:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
|Reuters:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:25 PM ET, October 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Tamara Chuang / Denver Post:
|Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios: