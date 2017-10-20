Open Links In New Tab
Only 22 big tech companies out of 211 surveyed revealed their government-mandated EEO-1 diversity data  —  When the popular messaging platform Slack won a fastest-rising startup award last year, the company sent four black female engineers to accept it.  —  Onstage at the TechCrunch awards show …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Coda, a collaborative editor with word processor and spreadsheet tools, launches in private beta, reveals $60M in funding over two rounds, Reid Hoffman on board  —  From rows and columns to custom apps  —  When Shishir Mehrotra worked at YouTube, he was struck by the relatively pedestrian tools that kept the site running.
Quinn Norton:
Journalist Quinn Norton says author and tech evangelist Robert Scoble sexually assaulted her at an O'Reilly unconference in the early 2010s  —  Foo Camp, the original unconference thrown by O'Reilly every year, is one of my favorite events in the technology world.
Twitter:
Twitter unveils user safety roadmap through Jan. 2018: expand definitions of non-consensual nudity, update policy around hate, add info for suspended accounts  —  As we said last week, we're updating our approach to make Twitter a safer place.  This won't be a quick or easy fix, but we're committed to getting it right.
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Review of Harman Kardon Invoke, a $199 smart speaker with Microsoft's Cortana assistant: great sound, sharp design, but it's twice as costly as Amazon's Echo  —  A smart speaker for Microsoft's world  —  For a company that makes a voice-controlled assistant, it has become table stakes …
Bloomberg:
Sources say launch of Verizon's new live online TV service, which is separate from Go90, is delayed until Spring 2018 at the earliest  —  Programming deals still in negotiation, strategy seen adrift  —  Online streaming TV is ‘absolutely critical,’ CEO said
Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
Intel and Amazon partner to release a new development kit enabling Alexa voice-control capabilities in third-party smart home devices  —  Intel Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday they're teaming up to deliver a new development kit that allows developers to embed Amazon's Alexa voice-control capabilities …
Reuters:
Founders of company that owns Tezos code seek to oust head of the Swiss foundation set up to manage its $232M ICO, putting project at risk  —  Anna Irrera, Steve Stecklow, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi  —  ZUG, Switzerland/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Just three months ago, a tech project called Tezos …
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
CoinList, provider of ICO management and compliance services, spins out of AngelList into a separate company led by former Sidewire CEO Andy Bromberg  —  CoinList, a provider of financial services for staging and managing initial coin offerings (ICOs), is spinning out of AngelList …

From Mediagazer

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele, founder of Curbed, has been fired; CEO staff memo said Steele admitted conduct “inconsistent with our core values”

Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Proposed Honest Ads Act covers disclosure of political ad spending but fails to address the power of viral unpaid organic posts from fake accounts on Facebook

Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke / WWD:
Interview with Joe Hagan on his upcoming biography of Rolling Stone owner Jann Wenner: the book's origins, the process, Wenner's expectations, and more

Dan Primack / Axios:
Online personal shopping startup Stitch Fix files for IPO, says it lost just under $1M on $977M in revenue for the year ending July 29, will trade on Nasdaq

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Pew survey of 1,116 technologists and other experts: most say political and social divide feeds misinfo online; 51% say things won't improve over next decade
