|Reuters:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Brandon Butler / Network World:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Twitter:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Quinn Norton:
|Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
|Reuters:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:50 AM ET, October 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Tamara Chuang / Denver Post:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios: