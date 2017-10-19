Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 19, 2017, 11:00 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Wall Street Journal:
Apple Watch customers in China no longer able to sign up for cellular connection service, analysts say likely due to government concerns over tracking users  —  BEIJING— Apple Inc. AAPL -0.44% has another headache in China: this time with its latest watch.
New York Times:
Ex-Clinton campaign adviser Marc E. Elias is helping tech companies, including Facebook and Google, to lobby over regulatory scrutiny related to Russian ads  —  WASHINGTON — Senator John McCain and two Democratic senators will move on Thursday to force Facebook, Google and other internet companies …
John Koblin / New York Times:
Nielsen announces it is providing Netflix viewer data to clients, based on audio recognition in 44K homes in US; Netflix disputes accuracy  —  In the five years since Netflix started streaming original series like the Emmy-winning “House of Cards” and “Master of None,” the shows …
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget:
Sonos One review: better sound than Google Home or original Echo, Alexa integration, works with most music services, but setup process is a bit complicated  —  When Sonos released the Play:5 speaker in late 2015, the Amazon Echo was still an unproven tech curiosity.
James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind's new Go-playing AI wins 90% of time against version of AlphaGo that beat world champ, trained solely by reinforcement learning without human input  —  The company's latest AlphaGo AI learned superhuman skills by playing itself over and over  —  Google's AI subsidiary DeepMind …
Megha Rajagopalan / BuzzFeed:
Interviews reveal how Chinese authorities surveil citizens of its Xinjiang region using AI, iris scanning, and more developed by private firms  —  Far from the booming metropolis of Beijing, China is building a sprawling system that combines dystopian technology and human policing.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Assist teams up with Spiceworks to provide a free remote support tool for IT Pros!  —  Zoho Assist, a remote support and remote access offering from Zoho, has joined hands with Spiceworks, the world's largest community of IT pros.
Worldpay:
Join us on Nov 8th in Burlingame, CA  —  We're leading a panel on the future of web payments with guests Alipay, Samsung Pay and Amex.  Register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:00 AM ET, October 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

The Daily Beast:
Trump campaign manager, digital director, and son retweeted Russian-linked @TEN_GOP Twitter account near election; Michael Flynn Jr. retweeted account 34 times

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Vogue, Vice to launch editorial collaboration Project Vs in early 2018; partnership continues trend of unlikely media alliances made to extend advertising reach

Lauren Raab / Los Angeles Times:
Voice Media says LA Weekly is being sold to Semanal Media, a new company formed for the deal with unknown owners

More News

Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and W3C agree to unify cross-browser web documentation under Mozilla's MDN portal, rebranded as MDN Web Docs

Earlier Picks

Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
Twitter took 11 months after being notified by GOP to shut down a fake Twitter account with 136K+ followers run by a Russian troll farm, posing as Tennessee GOP
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Samsung announces Bixby 2.0 update with better voice recognition and more, will bring it to IoT devices, and plans to open it to third-parties in “near future”
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple partners with General Electric to develop industrial mobile apps for managing machinery, factories, and power plants
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor