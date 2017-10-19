Open Links In New Tab
October 19, 2017, 2:40 AM
James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind's new Go-playing AI wins 90% of time against version of AlphaGo that beat world champ, trained solely by reinforcement learning without human input  —  The company's latest AlphaGo AI learned superhuman skills by playing itself over and over  —  Google's AI subsidiary DeepMind …
John Koblin / New York Times:
Nielsen announces it is providing Netflix viewer data to clients, based on audio recognition in 44K homes in US; Netflix disputes accuracy  —  In the five years since Netflix started streaming original series like the Emmy-winning “House of Cards” and “Master of None,” the shows …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and W3C agree to unify cross-browser web documentation under Mozilla's MDN portal, rebranded as MDN Web Docs  —  Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and the W3C have agreed today to unify all their documentation sites under one single roof, on Mozilla's MDN portal.
Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
Twitter took 11 months after being notified by GOP to shut down a fake Twitter account with 136K+ followers run by a Russian troll farm, posing as Tennessee GOP  —  The account was one of hundreds created by Russia's Internet Research Agency and drew 136,000 followers by tweeting divisive messages …
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Samsung announces Bixby 2.0 update with better voice recognition and more, will bring it to IoT devices, and plans to open it to third-parties in “near future”  —  It was only a matter of time: Samsung's Bixby assistant isn't confined to just phones anymore.
Joe Shields / AnandTech:
HP unveils $1,749+ ZBook x2 2-in-1 workstation with 14-inch 4K display, 7th and 8th generation i7, up to 32GB RAM, optimized for Adobe apps, shipping in Dec.  —  Today at the Adobe MAX conference in Las Vegas, HP will showcase their new HP ZBook x2.  The ZBook x2 will be HP's …

From Mediagazer

The Daily Beast:
Trump campaign manager, digital director, and son retweeted Russian-linked @TEN_GOP Twitter account near election; Michael Flynn Jr. retweeted account 34 times

Lauren Raab / Los Angeles Times:
Voice Media says LA Weekly is being sold to Semanal Media, a new company formed for the deal with unknown owners

Erik Pedersen / Deadline:
VidAngel, which filters offensive content from movies, files for Chapter 11 after suit from Disney, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros, won't shut down

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Fantastical launches an intelligent new contacts app for the Mac called Cardhop, available today for $14.99 for a limited time, later at $19.99

Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Adobe turns Lightroom CC into a new cloud photography service, providing 1TB of storage with support for RAW images, and introduces new pricing plans
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple partners with General Electric to develop industrial mobile apps for managing machinery, factories, and power plants
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook and Google helped Secure America Now, a conservative nonprofit advocacy group, target ads for an anti-refugee campaign in swing states
