October 16, 2017, 1:00 PM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
KRACK, a flaw in Wi-Fi security protocol WPA2, leaves traffic open to eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and malicious injection; US CERT advisory issued  —  Researchers have disclosed a serious weakness in the WPA2 protocol that allows attackers within range of vulnerable device or access point …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft issued patch for WPA2 flaw; Android fix expected in “coming weeks”, first to Pixels; researchers: 41% of Android devices are vulnerable  —  Technology companies are starting to respond to a new Wi-Fi exploit affecting all modern Wi-Fi networks using WPA or WPA 2 encryption.
Greg Stohr / Bloomberg:
Supreme Court to decide if law enforcement officials can obtain emails and data stored overseas by tech firms in Microsoft vs US government email privacy case  —  Law enforcement seeks data held overseas by tech companies  —  U.S. says Google, Yahoo not complying with search warrants
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Huawei debuts 5.9" Mate 10: 16:9 1440p screen, 20/12MP rear cams, 4000mAh battery; Mate 10 Pro: 6" 18:9 1080p screen, no 3.5mm jack, 6GB RAM; US debut date TBD  —  Huawei has announced the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, two new phones that occupy the highest end of its lineup.
Bloomberg:
Source: Facebook is looking to hire people with national security clearances, to help spot and prevent future election meddling  —  Social media giant wants help to spot future election meddling  —  Russian group bought ads to sow discord during 2016 campaign
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
IBM rolls out blockchain network for cross-border payments, currently supporting 12 “currency corridors” including Australia, New Zealand, UK, Pacific islands  —  The promise of digital currency is finally coming to maturity, IBM says, with its unique international payments network.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
eBay takes on The RealReal and other fashion resellers with launch of authentication program for luxury goods, debuting with 12 high-end brands including Gucci  —  eBay is going after high-end clientele in search of luxury goods with today's launch of eBay Authenticate …
More: CNET
Li Tao / South China Morning Post:
A look at Honor, the budget smartphone brand that helped propel Huawei to the #2 spot among world's smartphone vendors  —  Honor is projecting that its international sales will account for about half of total sales in 4 to 5 years.  It is targeting 20 overseas markets including the US, India and Russia

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:00 PM ET, October 16, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Hollywood Reporter:
In an interview, Bob Weinstein says he's sickened by Harvey Weinstein's seeming lack of remorse, insists Weinstein Co. can survive, more

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Though Trump's threats against the press have been toothless thus far, they hurt US' ability to be a free press advocate on the world stage

Alexandria Symonds / New York Times:
Difficulties of reporting on sexual harassment allegations: sources fear of reprisals, settlements containing NDAs, victim blaming, threats of lawsuits

Ewen MacAskill / The Guardian:
Sources: British intelligence has concluded that Iran was likely responsible for June attack on parliament e-mail systems

New York Times:
How North Korea's cyber warfare unit grew from a joke in 2009 into a major and active threat today, backed by 6,000+ hackers
