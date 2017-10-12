Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 12, 2017, 11:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Hollywood Reporter:
Amazon suspends Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios and global head of Prime Video content, following harassment claim from a company producer  —  The news follows a harassment claim from one of the retail giant/streamer's top TV producers.  —  Roy Price, vp Amazon Studios and global head …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter needs to be a “lot more transparent in our actions” around suspending users, after it broke its silence on Rose McGowan  —  Twitter has abruptly broken its own policy of not commenting on individual accounts to explain why it temporarily suspended …
Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
Equifax has taken down a webpage after it directed users to install a fake Adobe Flash update containing adware; company blames third-party analytics vendor  —  Equifax said Thursday that its systems were not compromised, after they looked into a report by an independent researcher …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
In an interview, Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is committed to helping Congressional investigators publicly release Russia-linked ads and info on user targeting  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday the company was fully committed …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Google announces new education initiatives: $1B in global grants to nonprofits, US-based Grow with Google for training and resources, Goodwill partnership  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Pittsburgh Wednesday to announce a new five-year, $1 billion program to help close the global education gap.
Eric Boyd / Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit:
Microsoft and Amazon AWS announce Gluon, a new open source deep learning interface to simplify deep learning models  —  New Open Source Interface Simplifies Deep Learning Development  —  At Microsoft we have a vision and passion to amplify human ingenuity with the transformative power of AI.
Washington Post:
Facebook says it fixed a CrowdTangle “bug” that allowed a researcher to analyze the reach of Russia-linked account posts  —  Social media analyst Jonathan Albright got a call from Facebook the day after he published research last week showing that the reach of the Russian disinformation campaign …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
The making of Xbox One X  —  Inside the creation of Microsoft's most compact and powerful console yet.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Meeting meets WebRTC: Enhanced and better online meeting experience!  —  As time rolls on, new technology grows up and overrides older technology.  From Alexander Graham Bell's first practical telephone …
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:15 PM ET, October 12, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Cader / Publishers Lunch:
Hachette Book Group ends Weinstein Books imprint after allegations against Harvey Weinstein; titles and staff will be moved to Hachette Books imprint

Emily Steel / New York Times:
Investment group calls on 21st Century Fox to overhaul board and review culture, seeks resignation of audit committee chair, after Fox News harassment issues

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Spotify launches an iOS app so musicians can see real-time streaming data and audience demographics, with Android version coming in a few weeks

More News

Earlier Picks

Wall Street Journal:
South Korean lawmaker says North Korea put malware into third-party antivirus tool to hack military database that was inadvertently left connected to internet
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor