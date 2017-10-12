|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Eric Boyd / Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Dan Levine / Reuters:
|Washington Post:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Stephanie Prange / Variety:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Matt Weinberger / Business Insider:
|Laura Stevens / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:35 PM ET, October 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Scott Martin / Wall Street Journal:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Aamna Mohdin / Quartz:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Oculus:
|Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch: