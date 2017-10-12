Open Links In New Tab
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter needs to be a “lot more transparent in our actions” around suspending users, after it its broke silence on Rose McGowan  —  Twitter has abruptly broken its own policy of not commenting on individual accounts to explain why it temporarily suspended …
Eric Boyd / Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit:
Microsoft and Amazon AWS announce Gluon, a new open source deep learning interface to simplify deep learning models  —  New Open Source Interface Simplifies Deep Learning Development  —  At Microsoft we have a vision and passion to amplify human ingenuity with the transformative power of AI.
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
In an interview, Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is committed to helping Congressional investigators publicly release Russia-linked ads and info on user targeting  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday the company was fully committed …
Tony Romm / Recode:
House Intelligence Committee leaders say they hope to publicly release Russia-linked Facebook ads once the company has scrubbed identifying info
Washington Post:
Facebook says it fixed a CrowdTangle “bug” that allowed a researcher to analyze the reach of Russia-linked account posts  —  Social media analyst Jonathan Albright got a call from Facebook the day after he published research last week showing that the reach of the Russian disinformation campaign …
Wall Street Journal:
South Korean lawmaker says North Korea put malware into third-party antivirus tool to hack military database that was inadvertently left connected to internet  —  Hackers allegedly used antivirus software to access South Korea-U.S. military plans from network mistakenly connected to the internet for more than a year
Stephanie Prange / Variety:
Five major Hollywood studios join Disney's Movies Anywhere service, a digital locker that brings together movies from Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu  —  Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service gets backing from most of the majors, launches tonight  —  Stephanie's Most Recent Stories
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Lyft adds in-app support for Google Maps to its drivers app  —  Lyft is working with Google Maps.  —  As the battle to win over ride-hail drivers continues, Lyft is working to improve its driver experience relative to Uber, its larger rival.  The next step: Making it easier for drivers to know where they're supposed to be going.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's opening up Facebook Stories to all Pages over the coming months  —  No one's posting to Facebook Stories.  Only 8 of my 2800 friends have Stories up right now, and 3 came from the new ‘cross-post from Instagram Stories’ feature.  Maybe younger or international demographics are …

From Mediagazer

Megan Twohey / New York Times:
Interviews and internal company records show Weinstein Company may have known of settlements involving Harvey Weinstein since 2015

Aaron Blake / Washington Post:
Trump's threat to NBC echoes Nixon's 1973 tactics against the FCC licenses of TV stations owned by The Washington Post

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Leaked Facebook email to fact-checking partners: news they label as false sees future impressions drop by 80% and takes 3+ days for labels to be applied

Chris Welch / The Verge:
Amazon's Alexa can now recognize different voices and give personalized responses
Aamna Mohdin / Quartz:
Apple's VP of diversity Denise Young Smith says she is “a little” frustrated that “diversity” is “tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT”

Oculus:
Facebook debuts Rift Core 2.0 with redesigned Dash UI featuring dock-like hub and Home, the desktop-like space that can be shown to friends in VR, coming in Dec
Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
In an interview focusing on augmented reality, Tim Cook says the technology doesn't exist to make quality AR smart glasses
