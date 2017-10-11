Open Links In New Tab
New York Times:
Sources: after hacking Kaspersky's network in 2014, Israel told NSA that it found Russian spies using Kaspersky software to search for US intel docs  —  It was a case of spies watching spies watching spies: Israeli intelligence officers looked on in real time as Russian government hackers …
Felix Krause:
Developer shows how malicious apps on iOS can easily replicate the native system dialog box to phish for Apple ID passwords  —  Do you want the user's Apple ID password, to get access to their Apple account, or to try the same email/password combination on different web services?
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
India's Uber rival Ola raises $1.1B led by Tencent, says it's close to finalizing a $2.1B round, which source says would give company a $7B post-money valuation  —  It's been a long while coming but Uber's chief rival in India is finally raising a big round, and joining the billion-dollar round club at the same time.
Artem Russakovskii / Android Police:
Google rolls out patch to partially fix bug that caused Google Home Minis to repeatedly record, transmit audio to company, says it is working on a long-term fix  —  When the first home assistants were announced, I was excited.  A device I could wake up with a simple hotword that would answer my questions …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researcher finds OnePlus' OxygenOS does not anonymize telemetry data, lacks an opt-out setting  —  OxygenOS, a custom version of the Android operating system that comes installed on all OnePlus smartphones, is tracking users actions without anonymizing data, allowing OnePlus to connect each phone to its customer.
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis with a 7-inch screen and support for Audible audiobooks, available to order now starting at $249.99, ships October 31  —  We called Amazon's last Kindle Oasis “the perfect e-reader for the one percent.”  That still describes the new Oasis, which Amazon is officially unveiling today.
Pierre Omidyar / Washington Post:
Study: social media has become a direct threat to democracy in areas such as echo chambers, misinformation, manipulation, micro-targeting, hate speech  —  Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay, is a philanthropist, technologist and humanitarian.  He is a member of The WorldPost editorial board.
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for a tone-deaf VR avatar tour of Puerto Rico devastation that he livestreamed  —  Mark Zuckerberg is apologizing today after his Facebook Live video discussing his company's efforts to aid Puerto Rico's recovery raised some serious eyebrows.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple strikes deal with Steven Spielberg to remake Amazing Stories, an 80s sci-fi series, in its first major foray into creating original content  —  Director's Amblin Television, NBCUniversal TV production unit to make new episodes of sci-fi series from the 1980s
John McCrank / Reuters:
Equifax says that 15.2M records from 693,665 UK customers were accessed during US hack  —  (Reuters) - Credit reporting agency Equifax Inc (EFX.N) said on Tuesday that 15.2 million client records in Britain were compromised in the massive cyber attack it disclosed last month …
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter adds “Happening Now” feature to timelines on Android and iOS to group tweets by events, starts with sports and will expand to TV and breaking news  —  Twitter is adding a “Happening Now” feature that will group tweets by event, the company announced today.
Bloomberg:
Qualcomm fined $773M by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission for violating antitrust rules for at least seven years  —  Qualcomm Inc. was fined a record NT$23.4 billion ($773 million) by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission in the latest blow from regulators over the way the U.S. company prices mobile phone chips and patents.

From Mediagazer

Ronan Farrow / New Yorker:
Three women have told The New Yorker that Harvey Weinstein raped them; 16 current and ex-staff say Weinstein's behaviour was widely known within Miramax, TWC

Thomas Grove / Wall Street Journal:
Turkish court sentences WSJ reporter Ayla Albayrak to 2+ years in prison, declares her guilty of terrorist propaganda for one WSJ article; Albayrak to appeal

Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg / Wall Street Journal:
Time Inc. to cut circulation and frequency of some titles, reducing Time from 3M to 2M copies, is in talks for new print products with digital media companies

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft opens up Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK to all and renames Windows Store to Microsoft Store
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Researchers found Accenture left huge trove of highly sensitive data on exposed servers in mid-Sept., including 40K unencrypted passwords; firm downplays hack

CNBC:
Sources: Amazon is developing a smart doorbell service to allow safe deliveries to inside the home and is partnering on system to deliver to car trunks
Jessi Hempel / Wired:
Snapchat debuts context cards to let you hail rides, book tables, and more by swiping up on some Snaps; partners include Foursquare, OpenTable, and Lyft
