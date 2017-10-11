|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Oculus:
|Oculus:
|Facebook:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Aamna Mohdin / Quartz:
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Laura Stevens / Wall Street Journal:
|Wall Street Journal:
|New York Times:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Scott Martin / Wall Street Journal:
|Matt Weinberger / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:00 PM ET, October 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Pierre Omidyar / Washington Post:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|John McCrank / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Reuters: