October 11, 2017, 5:35 PM
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Facebook unveils Oculus Go, a new $199 standalone wireless VR headset, shipping early next year with Gear VR support, integrated spatial audio, and new optics  —  Onstage at Oculus Connect 4 in San Jose, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new mobile headset called “Oculus Go.”
Oculus:
Facebook debuts Rift Core 2.0 with redesigned Dash UI featuring dock-like hub and Home, the desktop-like space that can be shown to friends in VR, coming in Dec  —  Today, we announced Rift Core 2.0, a complete overhaul of Rift's core experience that lets people do more in VR than ever before.
New York Times:
Sources: after hacking Kaspersky's network in 2014, Israel told NSA that it found Russian spies using Kaspersky software to search for US intel docs  —  It was a case of spies watching spies watching spies: Israeli intelligence officers looked on in real time as Russian government hackers …
Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
In an interview focusing on augmented reality, Tim Cook says the technology doesn't exist to make quality AR smart glasses  —  In a wide-ranging interview, the CEO of the biggest tech company in the world explains how AR will change our lives, and why he thinks the world is actually getting better
Aamna Mohdin / Quartz:
Apple's VP of diversity Denise Young Smith says she is “a little” frustrated that “diversity” is “tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT”  —  Denise Young Smith is Silicon Valley's most powerful black woman.  “My name was not talked about prior to maybe 5 years ago,” she says.
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis with a 7-inch screen and support for Audible audiobooks, available to order now starting at $249.99, ships October 31  —  We called Amazon's last Kindle Oasis “the perfect e-reader for the one percent.”  That still describes the new Oasis, which Amazon is officially unveiling today.
Bloomberg:
Qualcomm fined $773M by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission for violating antitrust rules for at least seven years  —  Qualcomm Inc. was fined a record NT$23.4 billion ($773 million) by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission in the latest blow from regulators over the way the U.S. company prices mobile phone chips and patents.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
India's Uber rival Ola raises $1.1B led by Tencent, says it's close to finalizing a $2.1B round, which source says would give company a $7B post-money valuation  —  It's been a long while coming but Uber's chief rival in India is finally raising a big round, and joining the billion-dollar round club at the same time.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber faces at least five criminal probes from US DoJ, two more than previously reported, including possible violation of price-transparency laws  —  Shortly after taking over Uber Technologies Inc. in September, Dara Khosrowshahi told employees to brace for a painful six months.

From Mediagazer

CNNMoney:
Experts say Trump's threat to “challenge” TV networks' licenses, made in response to NBC News report, would be hard to implement

TMZ:
Bob Weinstein says his brother's remorse and apologies to his victims are hollow, calls him a “very sick man” and says that he has yet to seek help

Jim Brady / ESPN:
Jemele Hill's suspension suggests ESPN journalists should consider business relationships before speaking out, and that undermines journalists' independence

Tony Romm / Recode:
House Intelligence Committee leaders say they hope to publicly release Russia-linked Facebook ads once the company has scrubbed identifying info
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
Alibaba says it will invest $15B+ over three years in R&D in AI and other emerging tech, will set up research labs in China, US, Russia, Israel, and Singapore

Artem Russakovskii / Android Police:
Google rolls out patch to partially fix bug that caused Google Home Minis to repeatedly record, transmit audio to company, says it is working on a long-term fix
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researcher finds OnePlus' OxygenOS does not anonymize telemetry data, lacks an opt-out setting
