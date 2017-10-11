|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Oculus:
|Oculus:
|Facebook:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|New York Times:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
|Aamna Mohdin / Quartz:
|Pierre Omidyar / Washington Post:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:30 PM ET, October 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Artem Russakovskii / Android Police:
|Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|John McCrank / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Reuters: