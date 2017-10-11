Open Links In New Tab
October 11, 2017, 2:50 PM
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Facebook unveils Oculus Go, a new $199 standalone wireless VR headset, shipping early next year with Gear VR support, integrated spatial audio, and new optics  —  Onstage at Oculus Connect 4 in San Jose, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new mobile headset called “Oculus Go.”
New York Times:
Sources: after hacking Kaspersky's network in 2014, Israel told NSA that it found Russian spies using Kaspersky software to search for US intel docs  —  It was a case of spies watching spies watching spies: Israeli intelligence officers looked on in real time as Russian government hackers …
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis with a 7-inch screen and support for Audible audiobooks, available to order now starting at $249.99, ships October 31  —  We called Amazon's last Kindle Oasis “the perfect e-reader for the one percent.”  That still describes the new Oasis, which Amazon is officially unveiling today.
Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
In an interview focusing on augmented reality, Tim Cook says the technology doesn't exist to make quality AR smart glasses  —  In a wide-ranging interview, the CEO of the biggest tech company in the world explains how AR will change our lives, and why he thinks the world is actually getting better
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
India's Uber rival Ola raises $1.1B led by Tencent, says it's close to finalizing a $2.1B round, which source says would give company a $7B post-money valuation  —  It's been a long while coming but Uber's chief rival in India is finally raising a big round, and joining the billion-dollar round club at the same time.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber faces at least five criminal probes from US DoJ, two more than previously reported, including possible violation of price-transparency laws  —  Shortly after taking over Uber Technologies Inc. in September, Dara Khosrowshahi told employees to brace for a painful six months.
Artem Russakovskii / Android Police:
Google rolls out patch to partially fix bug that caused Google Home Minis to repeatedly record, transmit audio to company, says it is working on a long-term fix  —  When the first home assistants were announced, I was excited.  A device I could wake up with a simple hotword that would answer my questions …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:50 PM ET, October 11, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

CNNMoney:
Experts say Trump's threat to “challenge” TV networks' licenses, made in response to NBC News report, would be hard to implement

Lloyd Grove / The Daily Beast:
Sources differ on whether freelance correspondent Ronan Farrow had enough usable interviews when NBC News passed on his Harvey Weinstein story

Eliza Relman / Business Insider:
Profile of Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, a southern conservative Christian who sees herself as a voice for middle America

Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
Alibaba says it will invest $15B+ over three years in R&D in AI and other emerging tech, will set up research labs in China, US, Russia, Israel, and Singapore

Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for a tone-deaf VR avatar tour of Puerto Rico devastation that he livestreamed
Felix Krause:
Developer shows how malicious apps on iOS can easily replicate the native system dialog box to phish for Apple ID passwords
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researcher finds OnePlus' OxygenOS does not anonymize telemetry data, lacks an opt-out setting
