|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Oculus:
|Facebook:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|New York Times:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Pierre Omidyar / Washington Post:
|Bloomberg:
|Artem Russakovskii / Android Police:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:15 PM ET, October 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Felix Krause:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|John McCrank / Reuters:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Reuters: