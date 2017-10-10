Open Links In New Tab
October 10, 2017, 11:55 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple strikes deal with Steven Spielberg to remake Amazing Stories, an 80s sci-fi series, in its first major foray into creating original content  —  Director's Amblin Television, NBCUniversal TV production unit to make new episodes of sci-fi series from the 1980s
Artem Russakovskii / Android Police:
Google rolls out patch to partially fix bug that caused Google Home Minis to repeatedly record, transmit audio to company, says it is working on a long-term fix  —  When the first home assistants were announced, I was excited.  A device I could wake up with a simple hotword that would answer my questions …
New York Times:
After hacking Kaspersky's network in 2014, Israel told NSA that it found Russian spies using Kaspersky software to search for US intel docs  —  It was a case of spies watching spies watching spies: Israeli intelligence officers looked on in real time as Russian government hackers searched computers around …
Felix Krause:
Developer shows how malicious apps on iOS can easily replicate the native system dialog box to phish for Apple ID passwords  —  Do you want the user's Apple ID password, to get access to their Apple account, or to try the same email/password combination on different web services?
Jessi Hempel / Wired:
Snapchat debuts context cards to let you hail rides, book tables, and more by swiping up on some Snaps; partners include Foursquare, OpenTable, and Lyft  —  I don't know I've reached Snap's global headquarters until I am standing in front of them, leaning on the handle of my rolling suitcase and puzzling over a map app.
CNBC:
Sources: Amazon is developing a smart doorbell service to allow safe deliveries to inside the home and is partnering on system to deliver to car trunks  —  - Amazon is in advanced talks with Phrame, a smart license plate maker, to ship packages to your car's trunk, CNBC has learned.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter adds “Happening Now” feature to timelines on Android and iOS to group tweets by events, starts with sports and will expand to TV and breaking news  —  Twitter is adding a “Happening Now” feature that will group tweets by event, the company announced today.
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
US judge orders DreamHost to redact information identifying users of anti-Trump website, ruling DoJ must provide details on why it needs the data  —  A judge ordered the web hosting company DreamHost to redact identifying information about visitors to a website used to coordinate …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft opens up Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK to all and renames Windows Store to Microsoft Store  —  During its Windows Developer Day event today, Microsoft launched the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update software development kit (SDK).  Developers can download the new SDK now from developer.microsoft.com/windows.

From Mediagazer

Ronan Farrow / New Yorker:
Three women have told The New Yorker that Harvey Weinstein raped them; 16 current and ex-staff say Weinstein's behaviour was widely known within Miramax, TWC

Thomas Grove / Wall Street Journal:
Turkish court sentences WSJ reporter Ayla Albayrak to 2+ years in prison, declares her guilty of terrorist propaganda for one WSJ article; Albayrak to appeal

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
ASNE diversity survey: 16.3% of daily paper staff, 24.3% of digital-only staff are journalists of color; women are 38.9% of print staff, 47.8% of digital orgs

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Researchers found Accenture left huge trove of highly sensitive data on exposed servers in mid-Sept., including 40K unencrypted passwords; firm downplays hack
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft brings Cortana into Skype, over a year after first announcing the integration, to offer in-context assistance within chats, such as restaurant options

Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Nvidia unveils Pegasus computing platform for level 5 fully autonomous cars, delivering over 320 trillion operations per second, over 10x its predecessor
Ina Fried / Axios:
Nokia says it will stop work on future versions of its Ozo VR camera and cut up to 310 jobs in its Nokia Technologies unit, about 30% of the unit's workforce
