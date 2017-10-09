|Washington Post:
|CBS News:
|Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Axios:
|Steve Lohr / New York Times:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:50 AM ET, October 9, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Reuters:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Ry Crist / CNET:
|Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
|Christopher Knaus / The Guardian:
|Jemima Kiss / The Guardian:
|Heather Timmons / Quartz:
|Paul Lewis / The Guardian: