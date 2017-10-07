Open Links In New Tab
October 7, 2017, 6:35 PM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook CSO Alex Stamos, who is leading the company's Russia investigation, complains via tweetstorm about a misguided media backlash over “The Algorithm”  —  “I am seeing a ton of coverage of our recent issues driven by stereotypes of our employees and attacks against fantasy …
Paul Lewis / The Guardian:
Former Facebook, Google, Twitter employees on how they fear the unintended and negative consequences of the attention economy-driven tech they helped develop  —  Paul Lewis reports on the Silicon Valley refuseniks who worry the race for human attention has created a world of perpetual distraction that could ultimately end in disaster
Mark Harris / Wired:
Alphabet gets approval from FCC to fly 30 Project Loon balloons over Puerto Rico for 6 months, after Irma and Maria left 90% of the island without phone signal  —  LAST FRIDAY, ENGINEERS on Google parent Alphabet's internet-by-balloon Project Loon tweeted that they hoped to bring emergency connectivity …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
AOL is shutting down Instant Messenger (AIM) on December 15 after 20 years  —  The pioneering chat app that taught us to text is pulling the plug.  On December 15th, AOL Instant Messenger will shut down after running since 1997.  AIM dominated online chat in North America at the turn of the century.
Jason Yan / The Disqus Blog:
Comment hosting service Disqus says hackers stole email addresses and other data for 17.5M users in a 2012 breach; stolen passwords were hashed and salted  —  Yesterday, on October 5th, we were alerted to a security breach that impacted a database from 2012.
Heather Timmons / Quartz:
Sources: Facebook plans to sign up conservative US magazine The Weekly Standard as a fact-checking partner  —  In its newest attempt to stem the flood of fake news and conspiracy theories online, Facebook plans to sign up a conservative US magazine, the Weekly Standard, as a fact-checking partner …
Bozorgmehr Sharafdin / Reuters:
Despite sanctions, a growing number of Iranian tech startups are thriving due to government support, some foreign investment, and lack of foreign competition  —  LONDON (Reuters) - Low on cash but high on hope, Iran's technology entrepreneurs are learning to live with revived hostility …
Danny Sullivan:
Search Engine Land founder Danny Sullivan is joining Google to serve as a public liaison for search  —  When I retired from search journalism in June, I had no idea what I would be doing next.  I just knew I was ready for a break and something different from what I had been doing for so long.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:35 PM ET, October 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

