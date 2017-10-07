Open Links In New Tab
October 7, 2017, 1:35 PM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
AOL is shutting down Instant Messenger (AIM) on December 15 after 20 years  —  The pioneering chat app that taught us to text is pulling the plug.  On December 15th, AOL Instant Messenger will shut down after running since 1997.  AIM dominated online chat in North America at the turn of the century.
Jason Yan / The Disqus Blog:
Comment hosting service Disqus says hackers stole email addresses and other data for 17.5M users in a 2012 breach; stolen passwords were hashed and salted  —  Yesterday, on October 5th, we were alerted to a security breach that impacted a database from 2012.
Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
Cortana adds smart home integrations for Wink, Insteon, Nest, SmartThings, and Hue on Windows 10 for PC and mobile  —  If you've got a house full of smart home devices, Cortana just got a whole lot handier.  —  Microsoft has steadily been adding to the ways in which Cortana …
Andrés Arrieta / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Apple's decision to not let users fully disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iOS 11's Control Center is bad UI design and compromises user security  —  Turning off your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios when you're not using them is good security practice (not to mention good for your battery usage).
Bozorgmehr Sharafdin / Reuters:
Despite sanctions, a growing number of Iranian tech startups are thriving due to government support, some foreign investment, and lack of foreign competition  —  LONDON (Reuters) - Low on cash but high on hope, Iran's technology entrepreneurs are learning to live with revived hostility …
Danny Sullivan:
Search Engine Land founder Danny Sullivan is joining Google to serve as a public liaison for search  —  When I retired from search journalism in June, I had no idea what I would be doing next.  I just knew I was ready for a break and something different from what I had been doing for so long.
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
SEC filing shows Docker has raised more than $61M of a $75M funding round  —  Docker, a Silicon Valley software maker, has raised more than $61 million of a $75 million round, according to an SEC filing .  In August, Bloomberg reported that the company was fundraising …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
US House Committee on Science, Space and Technology sets hearing on Kaspersky Lab for Oct. 25  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Friday that it has scheduled a new hearing on Kaspersky Lab software as lawmakers review accusations that the Kremlin could use its products to conduct espionage.
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:35 PM ET, October 7, 2017.

