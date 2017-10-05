Open Links In New Tab
October 5, 2017, 11:15 AM
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft brings Edge to Android and iOS in beta, relaunches Arrow Launcher for Android as Microsoft Launcher in public preview  —  If you want more proof that Microsoft is embracing Android and iOS, boy, do we have it for you today.  The company has launched Edge for iOS in preview …
Nathan McAlone / Business Insider:
Netflix is raising prices in US starting today: standard $9.99 plan will be $10.99/month; premium $11.99 plan will be $13.99/month; $7.99 plan does not change  —  Netflix will be raising prices for its US subscribers starting on October 5, the company confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday.
Bloomberg:
Inside Apple and Qualcomm's billion dollar patent war, during which Apple stopped paying $2B a year in royalties to Qualcomm  —  IPhone season, that extravaganza of novelty and surprise, began in mid-September with a two-hour-long presentation at Apple Inc.'s brand-new, spaceshiplike campus.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on: solid design with standard internals, amazing camera that supports Motion Photos, AR stickers; Active Edge takes some getting used to  —  A pragmatic design and a promising camera  —  For a majority of the 10 years smartphones have been mainstream, phone makers have been copying each other's designs.
DxOMark:
DxOMark gives Pixel 2's camera a record score of 98, four points above iPhone 8 Plus and Note8; Pixel 2's 12MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture, Dual-Pixel Autofocus
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google says Pixel 2 and 2 XL customers using Project Fi can use eSIM, requiring no SIM card
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google debuts Pixel 2: 5" 1080p OLED display, Active Edge, Snapdragon 835, 8/12MP cameras, IP67, 4GB RAM, 2700mAh battery, front-facing speakers, no 3.5mm jack
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook tests button to provide additional context on links in News Feed, such as the publisher's Wikipedia entry, trending information, and related articles  —  Facebook thinks showing Wikipedia entries about publishers and additional Related Articles will give users more context about the links they see.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixelbook hands-on: incredibly well-built, fanless even with i7 option, large bezels; pen doesn't require Bluetooth pairing; Android app support still lacking  —  Google has made a very nice, pretty expensive laptop  —  Chromebooks mostly exist in two camps.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Interview with Sundar Pichai on AI and how it's used in Google products, like its Clips camera, Google Maps, and Android  —  ‘We feel huge responsibility’ to get information right  —  Unbeknownst to me, at the very moment on Monday morning when I was asking Google CEO Sundar Pichai …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram starts rolling out feature to enable users to post Instagram Stories directly to Facebook Stories  —  Facebook Stories might not be a ghost town for long.  After testing in Portugal last month, TechCrunch spotted the option to syndicate your Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories appearing to US users.
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Google announces ‘made for Google’ program to certify accessories  —  The focus of today's announcement might have been the new Pixel phones, but Google also had a nice little surprise that accompanied all the hardware-related news.  At the bottom of the blog post for the new Pixel phones …
Mat Honan / BuzzFeed:
Google debuts Clips, a $249 camera with 12MP, 130° FOV that uses AI to automatically take photos, 8GB storage, 3hr battery life with constant use, no ship date  —  This is Google's new camera.  It's called Google Clips.  —  Wait, but what do you mean it automatically takes candid photos?

Earlier Picks

Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Bipartisan group of US lawmakers in House to debut bill to reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to introduce more privacy safeguards
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Google debuts Pixel Buds, wireless earbuds with real-time translation, in 3 colors for $159; Android users on Nougat or higher can pair by just opening the case
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Sonos announces it is rolling out Alexa support for all its current models in a public beta
