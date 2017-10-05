Open Links In New Tab
October 5, 2017, 1:55 PM
Nathan McAlone / Business Insider:
Netflix is raising prices in US starting today: standard $9.99 plan will be $10.99/month; premium $11.99 plan will be $13.99/month; $7.99 plan does not change  —  Netflix will raise prices for its US subscribers starting Thursday, the company confirmed to Business Insider.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: hackers stole NSA data on US offensive and defensive cyber capabilities from a contractor's laptop in 2015, likely via Kaspersky software  —  The breach, considered the most serious in years, could enable Russia to evade NSA surveillance and more easily infiltrate U.S. networks
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft announces Edge for Android and iOS in beta and relaunches Arrow Launcher for Android as Microsoft Launcher in public preview  —  If you want more proof that Microsoft is embracing Android and iOS, boy, do we have it for you today.  The company has launched Edge for iOS in preview …
Bloomberg:
Inside Apple and Qualcomm's billion dollar patent war, during which Apple stopped paying $2B a year in royalties to Qualcomm  —  IPhone season, that extravaganza of novelty and surprise, began in mid-September with a two-hour-long presentation at Apple Inc.'s brand-new, spaceshiplike campus.
Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
Source: YouTube accelerates rollout of update to search after criticism of misinformation, hate, and conspiracy videos after Las Vegas shooting and NFL protests  —  Debunked claims appear in top 5 videos for news about Las Vegas shooting, NFL anthem protests
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Lenovo unveils limited edition 25th anniversary ThinkPad, styled on IBM's original, with Intel Kaby Lake i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, starting at $1,899  —  IBM's first ThinkPad debuted exactly 25 years ago today, with a bright red TrackPoint nub and a classic design that still exists in a modern form.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook tests button to provide additional context on links in News Feed, such as the publisher's Wikipedia entry, trending information, and related articles  —  Facebook thinks showing Wikipedia entries about publishers and additional Related Articles will give users more context about the links they see.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram starts rolling out feature to enable users to post Instagram Stories directly to Facebook Stories  —  Facebook Stories might not be a ghost town for long.  After testing in Portugal last month, TechCrunch spotted the option to syndicate your Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories appearing to US users.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixelbook hands-on: incredibly well-built, fanless even with i7 option, large bezels; pen doesn't require Bluetooth pairing; Android app support still lacking  —  Google has made a very nice, pretty expensive laptop  —  Chromebooks mostly exist in two camps.

Benjamin Hoffman / New York Times:
Quarterback Cam Newton draws rebukes from NFL, Pro Football Writers of America, Association for Women in Sports Media after mocking female reporter's question

Hollywood Reporter:
Sources: Harvey Weinstein has hired lawyers including Lisa Bloom and Charles Harder ahead of expected New York Times and New Yorker stories about his behavior

ProPublica:
Pro Publica announces Local Reporting Network, paying salary for one investigative reporter through 2018 at up to six news outlets in cities with <1M population

Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Bipartisan group of US lawmakers in House to debut bill to reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to introduce more privacy safeguards
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google says Pixel 2 and 2 XL customers using Project Fi can use eSIM, requiring no SIM card
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Sonos announces it is rolling out Alexa support for all its current models in a public beta
