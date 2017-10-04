Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 4, 2017, 1:44 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Google has sold 55M Chromecasts, and provided 100M+ answers via Assistant  —  Google announced on stage a few numbers to update its progress on its hardware program - the company said that it's sold over 55 million Chromecast devices, including Chromecasts and hardware with Chromecast built …
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts Home Mini with four LED lights under fabric exterior in three colors, available as $49 preorder, shipping October 19  —  It's a small, stone-shaped smart speaker  —  Google announced a smaller companion to its Google Home smart speaker today, called the Home Mini.
Business Insider:
European Commission orders Amazon to pay back about €250M in taxes to Luxembourg, saying it had been given “sweetheart” tax advantage since 2003  —  - Amazon has been ordered to pay €250 million (£221 million, $294 million) by the European Commission over its taxes.
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
European Commission says it's taking Ireland to court for failing to collect €13B from Apple in back taxes identified in Aug. 2016, says no money has been paid  —  The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, is taking Ireland to court for failing to collect billions of euros …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Sonos announces it is rolling out Alexa support for all its current models in a public beta  —  Sonos announced today that its Alexa support, which has been in a limited private beta for months at this point, is finally rolling out to all current-model Sonos speakers in a public beta.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Pixel 2 XL with 2880x1440 6" pOLED display, Active Edge tech, Snapdragon 835, 64/128GB storage, 8/12MP cameras, IP67; preorder today for $849  —  Google unveiled the new Pixel 2 XL smartphone today, and the early leaks proved pretty much accurate: It's a larger screened smartphone …
Paul Carroll / DxOMark:
DxOMark: Samsung Galaxy Note8 camera quality matches iPhone 8 Plus with overall score of 94, video quality lags behind iPhone 8 Plus, HTC U11, and Google Pixel  —  The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 “phablet” joins the growing number of dual-cam smartphones.  The Note 8 features two 12MP sensors …
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Alphabet's DeepMind launches new Ethics and Society research unit to help technologists put ethics into practice, brings in advisers from academia and charity  —  Firm brings in advisers from academia and charity sector to ‘help technologists put ethics into practice’ in bid to help society cope with artificial intelligence
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board will add 6 new seats, approves resolution for Uber to go public by 2019; Benchmark conditionally agrees to drop its lawsuit against Kalanick  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board of directors voted on Tuesday for governance changes that reshape the balance of power …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Uber board voted to proceed with SoftBank talks, moves ahead with some governance changes; source says shareholder super-voting rights were removed
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Evan Spiegel says Snap has sold about 150K Spectacles so far  —  - Snap CEO Spiegel spoke to author Walter Isaacson at Vanity Fair's fourth annual New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills, California.  — Spiegel's comments on Tuesday indicated that Spectacles unit sales are now higher …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Moving general purpose quantum computing closer to reality  —  Microsoft is working toward a robust quantum hardware and software ecosystem.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Introducing the Zoho Meeting iOS App: Work together effortlessly from anywhere  —  Remote working is incredible.  Not only can you work from anywhere you want, but you can work together with other people …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:44 PM ET, October 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Crooked Media:
Crooked Media, the company behind podcast Pod Saved America, is launching a website, with The New Republic's Senior Editor Brian Beutler as editor-in-chief

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Newsroom employees at the LA Times are trying to form a union, a move which could aggravate relations with the paper's parent company Tronc

Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Tech companies should act to prevent hoaxes and fake stories, as misinformation experts know how to swarm news events, benefiting from real-time amplification

More News

Earlier Picks

Wall Street Journal:
Verizon says Yahoo breach in 2013 affected all of its 3B users, up from initially reported 1B users
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Samsung announces Windows Mixed Reality headset, Odyssey, with two AMOLED displays, motion controllers, 110º field of view; preorder today for $499, ships Nov 6
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor