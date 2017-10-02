Open Links In New Tab
October 2, 2017, 11:00 AM
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google ends controversial “first click free” policy, won't demote paywalled news sites in search results, and will offer new tools to help sell subscriptions  —  Search engine drops controversial ‘first-click free’ program  —  Company won't demote paywalled news sites in search results
Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
Mark Zuckerberg's “both sides” argument is a flimsy defense of Facebook's failure to limit the spread of systematic misinformation during 2016 election  —  Responding to President Trump's tweet this week that “Facebook was always anti-Trump,” Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook …
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
FBI does not have to reveal the name of a vendor that unlocked San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, judge rules in FOIA lawsuit filed by Vice, USA Today, and AP  —  A federal judge has ruled that the FBI does not have to make public how much it paid last year to unlock an iPhone used …
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Apple open sourced the kernel of iOS and macOS for ARM processors  —  Apple has always shared the kernel of macOS after each major release.  This kernel also runs on iOS devices as both macOS and iOS are built on the same foundation.  This year, Apple also shared the most recent version of the kernel on GitHub.
Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
Sources: under the President's directive, US Cyber Command performed DDoS attacks against hackers in North Korea's military spy agency  —  Early in his administration, President Trump signed a directive outlining a strategy of pressure against North Korea that involved actions across …
Matt Brian / Engadget:
Sony is updating the design of the PlayStation VR headset, with integrated headphones and HDR passthrough support, for the same price, with availability TBD  —  It's been almost a year since Sony formally entered the virtual reality arena with the launch of the PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset.
SiliconANGLE:
Oracle unveils 18c, a ML-driven self-patching and self-tuning database, coming December for data warehousing and June for online transaction processing  —  Oracle Corp. Sunday announced the next generation of its database, which founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said will be able …

From Mediagazer

Jonathan Kandell / New York Times:
S.I. Newhouse Jr., Publishing Icon Who Ran Condé Nast, Dies at 89

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Projects supporting local journalism are increasing, showing that funders, foundations, and news consumers are taking the crisis in local news seriously

Sahil Patel / Digiday:
Sources: publishers say they're earning little revenue from Facebook's mid-roll ads beta, with one video with 1M views generating around just $500

Florin T. / PhoneArena:
Renders leak of Huawei Mate 10 Pro with f/1.6 Leica-branded cameras

James Somers / MIT Technology Review:
Inside the history and limitations of Geoffrey Hinton's 30-year-old backpropagation neural network technique, which formed the basis for modern deep learning
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Here's the proposal to change Uber's governance, which is aimed at limiting Travis Kalanick's power
