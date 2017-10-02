Open Links In New Tab
October 2, 2017, 1:50 PM
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google ends controversial “first click free” policy, won't demote paywalled news sites in search results, and will offer new tools to help sell subscriptions  —  Search engine drops controversial ‘first-click free’ program  —  Company won't demote paywalled news sites in search results
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook to hire 1000 more ad reviewers and make all the ads each organization buys visible to users, not just the targeted ones, to fight election interference  —  Today Facebook handed over 3,000 ads to congressional investigators that were bought by a Russian company to influence U.S. politics.
Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Facebook says it will disclose the contents of 3,000+ Russian-linked US political ads to Congress on Monday, has no plans to publicly release  —  Facebook says it will give Congress copies of 3,000 Russian-bought political ads on Monday, giving lawmakers a clearer picture …
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Roku refreshes streaming media players and sticks with faster processors and 4K support, and unveils Roku OS 8 with improvements mainly for Roku TV  —  More TV streaming boxes  —  Roku just announced updates to five of its TV streaming products, as well as a new operating system …
Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
Facebook's Safety Check page for Las Vegas shooting promoted sites giving misinformation like Alt-Right News and End Times Headlines; Google highlighted 4Chan  —  In the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last night that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured …
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Apple open sourced the kernel of iOS and macOS for ARM processors  —  Apple has always shared the kernel of macOS after each major release.  This kernel also runs on iOS devices as both macOS and iOS are built on the same foundation.  This year, Apple also shared the most recent version of the kernel on GitHub.
Matt Brian / Engadget:
Sony is updating the PlayStation VR headset with integrated headphones and HDR passthrough support, will sell at the same price, availability TBD  —  It's been almost a year since Sony formally entered the virtual reality arena with the launch of the PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset.

Abby Ohlheiser / Washington Post:
Google had at top of search results a 4chan thread and related links wrongly identifying man as Las Vegas shooter, as some alt-right factions spread the misinfo

Jonathan Kandell / New York Times:
S.I. Newhouse Jr., Publishing Icon Who Ran Condé Nast, Dies at 89

Sahil Patel / Digiday:
Sources: publishers say they're earning little revenue from Facebook's mid-roll ads beta, with one video with 1M views generating around just $500

SiliconANGLE:
Oracle unveils 18c, a ML-driven self-patching and self-tuning database, coming December for data warehousing and June for online transaction processing
Florin T. / PhoneArena:
Renders leak of Huawei Mate 10 Pro with f/1.6 Leica-branded cameras

Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
Sources: under the President's directive, US Cyber Command performed DDoS attacks against hackers in North Korea's military spy agency
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
FBI does not have to reveal the name of a vendor that unlocked San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, judge rules in FOIA lawsuit filed by Vice, USA Today, and AP
