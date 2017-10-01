|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
|Josh Gerstein / Politico:
|Bloomberg:
|Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk:
|James Somers / MIT Technology Review:
|Horace Dediu / Asymco:
|Bloomberg:
|James Somers / The Atlantic:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:10 PM ET, October 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|James Titcomb / Telegraph:
|Bloomberg:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Charlotte Gao / The Diplomat:
|Bloomberg:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Dennis Green / Business Insider: