|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Twitter:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Zoe Tillman / BuzzFeed:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Vindu Goel / New York Times:
|Reuters:
|Cynthia Kim / Reuters:
|Akane Otani / Wall Street Journal:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 PM ET, September 29, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Kate Taylor / Business Insider:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat: