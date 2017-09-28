Open Links In New Tab
September 28, 2017, 6:45 PM
Twitter finds Russia Today purchased $274K in ads and promoted 1,823 tweets in US in 2016, and pledges to work with FEC and Congress on political ad disclosure  —  Earlier this summer we outlined some of our work to combat bots and networks of manipulation on Twitter.
New York Times:
Twitter comes under Congressional scrutiny as Russia-linked accounts found to tweet about NFL protests, spread misinformation, and share anti-Clinton stories  —  SAN FRANCISCO — After a weekend when Americans took to social media to debate President Trump's admonishment of N.F.L. players …
Craig Timberg / Washington Post:
Oxford University researchers find Twitter bots spread misinfo and propaganda at higher rates in 2016 battleground states in 10-day period around Election Day
Tony Romm / Recode:
Twitter told Congressional investigators it found ~200 Russia-linked accounts with 22 directly matching the 470 accounts Facebook identified
Recode:
Ikea has acquired TaskRabbit and will run it as an independent subsidiary; TaskRabbit has raised around $50M  —  The Swedish home goods giant is looking for some digital help from the contract labor marketplace  —  Swedish home goods giant Ikea has bought TaskRabbit, according to sources close to the situation.
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Roku shares close at $23.50, up 67.86% from IPO price of $14, valuing the firm at ~$2.2B  —  Content streaming company Roku saw its shares surge 67.86% on its first day of trading.  —  After pricing its IPO at $14 and then opening the day at $15.78, Roku shares closed at $23.50.
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone 7 and 8 don't have FM radio chips, after FCC chairman Ajit Pai urges Apple to activate iPhone FM radio chips to help after natural disasters  —  Amidst renewed pressure from the National Association of Broadcasters, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has now issued a statement urging Apple …
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
GoPro announces the Hero6 with 4K video at 60fps, 2.7K at 120fps, and 1080p at 240fps, available today for $499  —  Today, on a massive planetarium screen at San Francisco's Academy of Sciences museum, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman revealed the next generation of the company's venerable Hero action cam series, the Hero6.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
LG V30 availability: Oct. 5 on Verizon, price TBD; Oct. 6 on AT&T for $810 or $27/month for 30 months; Oct. 13 on T-Mobile for $800 or $30/month for 24 months  —  Expect to pay around $800  —  The LG V30 now has a release date in the US.  Well, release dates is more accurate.
Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
EU regulators say tech giants are still not doing enough to voluntarily remove hate speech and terrorist content, will review rules in six months  —  European regulators are giving Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube six months to voluntarily get more aggressive about blocking …
Hannah Karp / Billboard:
Interview with Apple Music's Jimmy Iovine, Zane Lowe, and Larry Jackson on how to continue to grow the service, as it tops 30M paying subscribers  —  From left: Zane Lowe, Larry Jackson and Jimmy Iovine photographed Sept. 18 at Apple Music's Beats 1 Studio in Los Angeles.

Leslie Shaffer / CNBC:
Hugh Hefner, iconic founder of Playboy, has died at age 91

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
NowThis launches its Newsroom project, a Twitter-based breaking news reporting service run by Reported.ly's P. Kim Bui and Andy Carvin

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Amazon streams its first NFL game Thursday night, Bears vs. Packers, available for free to Prime members

Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Nvidia's Shield TV gets deep integration with Google Assistant voice controls and adds support for Samsung's SmartThings platform
Pavel Alpeyev / Bloomberg:
Toshiba signs final agreement to sell its flash memory chip business for ~$18B to group led by Bain Capital, which includes Apple, Dell, SK Hynix, and Hoya Corp
Eugene Kim / CNBC:
Amazon now has 5,000 people working on Alexa and Echo, up from 1,000 in May 2016; the company's job site lists an additional 1,500 related openings
Jennifer Surane / Bloomberg:
Equifax to launch a new free service by February 2018 which allows users to lock and unlock access to their credit files
