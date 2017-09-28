Open Links In New Tab
Recode:
Sources: Ikea has acquired TaskRabbit and will run it as an independent subsidiary; TaskRabbit has raised around $50M  —  The Swedish home goods giant is looking for some digital help from the contract labor marketplace  —  Swedish home goods giant Ikea has bought TaskRabbit, according to sources close to the situation.
New York Times:
Twitter comes under Congressional scrutiny as Russia-linked accounts found to tweet about NFL protests, spread misinformation, and share anti-Clinton stories  —  SAN FRANCISCO — After a weekend when Americans took to social media to debate President Trump's admonishment of N.F.L. players …
The Hill:
Senate committee investigating potential Russian election interference invites Facebook execs to testify on Nov. 1; source says Google and Twitter also invited
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
GoPro announces the Hero6 with 4K video at 60fps, 2.7K at 120fps, and 1080p at 240fps, available today for $499  —  Today, on a massive planetarium screen at San Francisco's Academy of Sciences museum, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman revealed the next generation of the company's venerable Hero action cam series, the Hero6.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
LG V30 availability: Oct. 5 on Verizon, price TBD; Oct. 6 on AT&T for $810 or $27/month for 24 months; Oct. 13 on T-Mobile for $800 or $30/month for 30 months  —  Expect to pay around $800  —  The LG V30 now has a release date in the US.  Well, release dates is more accurate.
Pavel Alpeyev / Bloomberg:
Toshiba signs final agreement to sell its flash memory chip business for ~$18B to group led by Bain Capital, which includes Apple, Dell, SK Hynix, and Hoya Corp  —  Toshiba Corp. signed a final agreement to sell its flash memory chip business to a group led by Bain Capital for about 2 trillion yen …
Jennifer Surane / Bloomberg:
Equifax to launch a new free service by February 2018 which allows users to lock and unlock access to their credit files  —  New ‘safe and simple’ service to be introduced by January  —  CEO Barros lays out plan in newspaper op-ed on 2nd day in job  —  Equifax Inc. will debut a new service …
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Nvidia's Shield TV gets deep integration with Google Assistant voice controls and adds support for Samsung's SmartThings platform  —  Hands-free voice assistant on your TV  —  Nvidia is today releasing version 6.0 of its software for the Shield TV set top box, which brings along the Google Assistant.
Mark Zuckerberg:
Trump and some liberals say Facebook helped their opponents, but Facebook's role was different: enabling discussions, voter registration, and candidate outreach  —  I want to respond to President Trump's tweet this morning claiming Facebook has always been against him.
Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
EU regulators say tech giants are still not doing enough to voluntarily remove hate speech and terrorist content, will review rules in six months  —  European regulators are giving Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube six months to voluntarily get more aggressive about blocking …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft joins the Open Source Initiative as a premium sponsor, joining Google and others  —  Microsoft today announced that it has joined the Open Source Initiative (OSI) as a Premium Sponsor.  The OSI, which launched in 1998, takes a relatively pragmatic approach to open source and advocates …
Eugene Kim / CNBC:
Amazon now has 5,000 people working on Alexa and Echo, up from 1,000 in May 2016; the company's job site lists an additional 1,500 related openings  —  - Amazon's hardware chief said more than 5,000 employees now work on the Alexa voice technology platform.
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Spot alarm clock with videoconferencing, as a smaller and more focused alternative to Echo Show, shipping in Dec. for $130

From Mediagazer

Leslie Shaffer / CNBC:
Hugh Hefner, iconic founder of Playboy, has died at age 91

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
NowThis launches its Newsroom project, a Twitter-based breaking news reporting service run by Reported.ly's P. Kim Bui and Andy Carvin

David Ford / Fusion Media Group:
Gizmodo Media Group launches standalone site Earther, focused on environmental issues, led by Managing Editor Maddie Stone and Ari Phillips

More News

Hannah Karp / Billboard:
Interview with Apple Music's Jimmy Iovine, Zane Lowe, and Larry Jackson on how to continue to grow the service, as it tops 30M paying subscribers

Mark Harris / Wired:
Profile of Anthony Levandowski, covering his early life and schooling, career before and after Alphabet and Uber, and AI-focused religion, founded in 2015
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Uber shuts down its US auto-leasing business, affecting ~500 jobs, to find “a less capital-intensive approach” after it underestimated the loss per vehicle
