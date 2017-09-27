Open Links In New Tab
Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Twitter says it's expanding tweet limit to 280 characters from 140 as part of test for some users  —  Twitter's 140-character limit died today after a long battle with Facebook.  It is survived by brands, publishers and personalities, who will miss its insistence on wit and getting to the point.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Amazon says YouTube is no longer available on Echo Show; Google cites implementation violates TOS, Amazon says there is no technical reason for the decision  —  Goodbye, cooking lessons and music videos  —  Amazon and Google are in a not-so-fun fight.  Google has apparently decided …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Ford and Lyft announce partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicle designs and tech, with aim of putting Ford's self-driving vehicles on Lyft's network  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For Lyft, winning the race to create the first fully self-driving vehicles on the road is a far from lonely pursuit.
Tony Romm / Recode:
In tweets, President Trump accuses Facebook of always being “anti-Trump” and questions whether it colluded with newspapers and TV networks  —  President Donald Trump charged on Wednesday that Facebook was “always” opposed to him, suggesting it is part of a network of “collusion” …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Apple confirms iPhone 8 crackling earpiece issue affects some devices and says a fix is coming  —  The company acknowledges ‘a small number of cases’  —  Some iPhone 8 owners are running into an issue with the phone's earpiece: when they make a call, the earpiece makes a disruptive …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Lidar sensor startup Luminar announces that Toyota Research Institute is using their sensors in the newest version of TRI's autonomous platform  —  It's a vote of confidence for lidar maker Luminar, facing competition from behemoths like Velodyne.  —  A startup that makes a key sensor …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Cloudflare launches Stream, a service for sites and apps that want to build businesses hosting and streaming videos, combining encoding, delivery, and player  —  Cloudflare has made a name for itself as a content delivery platform and security company, offering services to help keep websites up and running …
Japan Times:
Japanese scientists invent new loop-based method to render large number of calculations more efficiently for quantum computing  —  Japanese scientists have invented an approach to quantum computing that renders a far larger number of calculations more efficiently than existing quantum computers.
Polina Marinova / Fortune:
Drift, a sales platform and messaging tool, announces $30M Series B led by General Catalyst, adds Sequoia as investor  —  Being a serial entrepreneur with four exits under your belt can be a double-edged sword.  —  On the one hand, you have a proven track record, which makes it a little easier to raise new funding.

Scott Moritz / Bloomberg:
AT&T's DirecTV is giving refunds to customers who want to cancel their subscriptions to NFL's Sunday Ticket because of national anthem protests

Freddy Mayhew / Press Gazette:
UK left-wing news site The Canary wrongly claimed that BBC political reporter Laura Kuenssberg was speaking at Conservative party conference

Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
Verily, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung are among nine firms chosen for FDA pilot program for faster approval of digital health tools

Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Chinese regulator: iPhone X has 3GB of RAM, and a 2,716mAh battery, compared to iPhone 8's 1,821mAh battery, and its A11 Bionic chip has clock speed of 2.4GHz
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram introduces new safety features, including tool to limit who can comment on posts
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Firefox 57 beta, called Firefox Quantum, arrives with major visual overhaul and faster next-generation engine
