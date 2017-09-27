Open Links In New Tab
September 27, 2017, 10:25 AM
Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Twitter says it's expanding tweet limit to 280 characters from 140 as part of test for some users  —  Twitter's 140-character limit died today after a long battle with Facebook.  It is survived by brands, publishers and personalities, who will miss its insistence on wit and getting to the point.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Amazon says YouTube is no longer available on Echo Show; Google cites implementation violates TOS, Amazon says there is no technical reason for the decision  —  Goodbye, cooking lessons and music videos  —  Amazon and Google are in a not-so-fun fight.  Google has apparently decided …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Ford and Lyft announce partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicle designs and tech, with aim of putting Ford's self-driving vehicles on Lyft's network  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For Lyft, winning the race to create the first fully self-driving vehicles on the road is a far from lonely pursuit.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Apple confirms iPhone 8 crackling earpiece issue affects some devices and says a fix is coming  —  The company acknowledges ‘a small number of cases’  —  Some iPhone 8 owners are running into an issue with the phone's earpiece: when they make a call, the earpiece makes a disruptive …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Cloudflare launches Stream, a service for sites and apps that want to build businesses hosting and streaming videos, combining encoding, delivery, and player  —  Cloudflare has made a name for itself as a content delivery platform and security company, offering services to help keep websites up and running …
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
T-Mobile acquires Iowa Wireless Service, which has 103 stores and around 75K customers; deal expected to close end-of-year or early 2018  —  T-Mobile announced today that it has acquired the remaining interest of iWireless, a mobile operator previously owned by Aureon that serves customers in Iowa …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Firefox 57 beta, called Firefox Quantum, arrives with major visual overhaul and faster next-generation engine  —  Mozilla today updated the beta version and developer version of its browser to Firefox Quantum.  “Since the version number — 57 — can't really convey the magnitude of the changes we've made …
Japan Times:
Japanese scientists invent new loop-based method to render large number of calculations more efficiently for quantum computing  —  Japanese scientists have invented an approach to quantum computing that renders a far larger number of calculations more efficiently than existing quantum computers.
Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
Verily, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung are among nine firms chosen for FDA pilot program for faster approval of digital health tools  —  Agency to pre-certify some health technology companies  —  Tech companies have struggled with some health regulations  —  A federal agency that regulates apples wants …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Chinese regulator: iPhone X has 3GB of RAM, and a 2,716mAh battery, compared to iPhone 8's 1,821mAh battery, and its A11 Bionic chip has clock speed of 2.4GHz  —  Previously unconfirmed details about the internal specifications of Apple's iPhone X appear to have been revealed …

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram introduces new safety features, including tool to limit who can comment on posts

