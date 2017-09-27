|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Matt Weinberger / Business Insider:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Alissa McAloon / Gamasutra:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:35 PM ET, September 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Bloomberg:
|The Hill:
|Sam Schechner / Wall Street Journal:
|Billy House / Bloomberg:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Polina Marinova / Fortune:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Marguerite Reardon / CNET:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
|Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat: