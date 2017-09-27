Open Links In New Tab
September 27, 2017
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Amazon unveils new Echo with smaller design, cloth surface and multiple color options, improved speakers, multi-room audio, for $99.99 or $250 for three  —  A smaller, more powerful voice device  —  Amazon introduced a second-generation version of the Echo today with a dedicated bass tweeter and a modified, shorter design.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Amazon debuts updated Fire TV with 4K and HDR support, Dolby Atmos integration, 2160p video at 60 frames per second, available for $70 preorder today  —  And it's tiny, too  —  Amazon today introduced a new Fire TV with HDR and 4K capabilities, which marks the first time the device has offered the higher-resolution video.
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Apple publishes updated privacy page and white paper on Face ID, detailing security measures  —  A new technical paper sheds light on Apple's facial recognition system  —  Today, Apple published a newly refreshed privacy page.  With it came the most new information the company has released …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Amazon says YouTube is no longer available on Echo Show; Google says the implementation violated its Terms of Service and created a “broken user experience”  —  Goodbye, cooking lessons and music videos  —  Amazon and Google are in a not-so-fun fight.
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Uber shuts down its US auto-leasing business, affecting ~500 jobs, to find “a less capital-intensive approach” after it underestimated the loss per vehicle  —  Decision to close down Xchange Leasing will affect some 500 jobs  —  Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday confirmed …
Tony Romm / Recode:
In tweets, President Trump accuses Facebook of always being “anti-Trump” and questions whether it colluded with newspapers and TV networks  —  President Donald Trump charged on Wednesday that Facebook was “always” opposed to him, suggesting it is part of a network of “collusion” …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Ford and Lyft announce partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicle designs and tech, with aim of putting Ford's self-driving vehicles on Lyft's network  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For Lyft, winning the race to create the first fully self-driving vehicles on the road is a far from lonely pursuit.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook on efforts to defend German election: deleted tens of thousands of fake accounts in preceding month, Related Articles for different views, Election Hub  —  Facebook may have dropped the ball with the U.S. presidential election, but it was much better prepared for last weekend's federal election in Germany.
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
AWS Pinpoint, which lets developers send and manage push notifications, introduces two-way SMS messaging  —  Apparently the two-way texting feature was launched last week, but hadn't been properly announced by AWS.  —  Amazon Web Service's Pinpoint tool is now offering global SMS two-way text messaging.

Scott Moritz / Bloomberg:
AT&T's DirecTV is giving refunds to customers who want to cancel their subscriptions to NFL's Sunday Ticket because of national anthem protests

Richard Allan / Facebook:
Facebook lists ways it fought misinformation in German election: removing “tens of thousands” of fake accounts, using Related Articles, cutting clickbait, more

Freddy Mayhew / Press Gazette:
UK left-wing news site The Canary wrongly claimed that BBC political reporter Laura Kuenssberg was speaking at Conservative party conference

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Apple confirms iPhone 8 and 8 Plus crackling earpiece issue that affects “small number” of devices and says a fix is coming
Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Twitter says it's expanding tweet limit to 280 characters from 140 as part of test for some users
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Firefox 57 beta, called Firefox Quantum, arrives with major visual overhaul and faster next-generation engine
