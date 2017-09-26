Open Links In New Tab
September 26, 2017, 9:05 AM
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Ex-NSA hacker and security researcher at Synack reveals macOS zero-day flaw that exposes Keychain contents to exfiltration by apps, demos it in High Sierra  —  The vulnerability lets an attacker steal the contents of a Keychain — without needing a password.
Mike Wuerthele / AppleInsider:
High Sierra validates Mac firmware weekly, alerts users to possible security issues
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
macOS High Sierra now available to download, featuring Apple File System for SSD Macs, Photos updates, smart tracking prevention in Safari, enhanced Siri, more
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include considering the newsworthiness of tweets after Trump threatens North Korea  —  Twitter didn't act to remove President Donald Trump's tweet threatening North Korea in part because it is newsworthy, the company said today.
Keith Bradsher / New York Times:
China has broadly blocked WhatsApp, including basic text messages on the service, following its mid-July crackdown on WhatsApp video chats, multimedia messages  —  SHANGHAI — China has largely blocked the WhatsApp messaging app, the latest move by Beijing to step up surveillance ahead of a big Communist Party gathering next month.
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS, Search inside iOS, and Spotlight on macOS, now consistent with Safari on macOS and iOS  —  Apple is switching the default provider of its web searches from Siri, Search inside iOS (formerly called Spotlight) and Spotlight on the Mac.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft plans to release a quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator this year  —  Microsoft wants to be ready for a quantum computing world.  —  At its Ignite conference today, Microsoft announced its moves …
iFixit:
Apple Watch Series 3 shows little change from Series 2 Watch, some redesign to accomodate LTE, and 1.07 watt-hour battery, up from 1.03 in Series 2 Watch  —  Tools Featured in this Teardown  —  Introduction  —  The Apple Watch is one step closer to a super spy accessory with its Series 3 capable of making phone calls.
Krebs on Security:
Global accounting firm Deloitte confirms report that it was breached, downplays impact; source: it affected all company email, admin accounts, occurred in 2016  —  Deloitte, one of the world's “big four” accounting firms, has acknowledged a breach of its internal email systems, British news outlet The Guardian revealed today.
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
IVP announces $1.5B venture fund, its sixteenth and largest yet, bringing the group's total committed capital to $7B  —  IVP,one of the original late-stage venture capital firms, is announcing its sixteenth fund.  And at $1.5 billion, it's the largest yet.  This brings the group's total committed capital to $7 billion.
Village Global:
Seed and early stage VC fund Village launches backed by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman, Jeff Bezos, Marissa Mayer, Eric Schmidt, and others  —  We're excited to publicly announce Village, a new early stage venture capital firm.  This is Day 1 for us.  There is much to do, and much to learn.
Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Knight Foundation announces $2.5M in funding to support projects at seven organizations, new commission to tackle declining trust in media, with $2M in support

Lorelei Marfil / WWD:
Fashion and street style photographers form an “unofficial union” to protest lack of pay from the commercial use of their pics by brands, influencers, bloggers

Ezra Klein / Vox:
Lauren Williams is named editor-in-chief of Vox and Ezra Klein becomes editor-at-large, as the site announces plans to expand into TV in 2018 and daily podcast

Robert Hof / SiliconANGLE:
Nvidia unveils AI acceleration software, partners with server makers Huawei and Lenovo, and cloud providers Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent in China push

Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump unveils STEM and coding education push, with $200M grant target from Dept. of Education; sources: tech firms including FB, Google pledge financial support
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Instagram claims it has 800M MAUs, up from 700M in April, and 500M DAUs, says the time spent by users viewing video on Instagram is up over 80% YoY
