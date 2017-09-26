Twitter says it's testing doubling the 140 character limit on tweets for some users

|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|Anna Edney / Bloomberg:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Aoife White / Bloomberg:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Seth Stevenson / Wall Street Journal:
|Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Alayna Treene / Axios:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:20 PM ET, September 26, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dmitry Solovyov / Reuters:
|David Lazarus / Los Angeles Times:
|Reuters:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|iFixit:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Yimian Wu / China Money Network:
|Robert Hof / SiliconANGLE:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Village Global: