September 26, 2017, 10:35 AM
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax chairman and CEO Richard Smith steps down effective immediately after massive data breach, having spent more than a decade at the company  —  The company's shares were halted pending the news.  —  Equifax chairman and chief executive Richard Smith has stepped down from the embattled …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft plans to release a quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator this year
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include considering the newsworthiness of tweets after Trump threatens North Korea  —  Twitter didn't act to remove President Donald Trump's tweet threatening North Korea in part because it is newsworthy, the company said today.
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Ex-NSA hacker and security researcher at Synack reveals macOS zero-day flaw that exposes Keychain contents to exfiltration by apps, demos it in High Sierra  —  The vulnerability lets an attacker steal the contents of a Keychain — without needing a password.
Mike Wuerthele / AppleInsider:
High Sierra validates Mac firmware weekly, alerts users to possible security issues
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
High Sierra review: macOS is in catch-up mode as eGPUs have been supported by Windows for years, and Apple File System is an overdue replacement for HFS+
iFixit:
Apple Watch Series 3 shows little change from Series 2 Watch, some redesign to accomodate LTE, and 1.07 watt-hour battery, up from 1.03 in Series 2 Watch  —  Tools Featured in this Teardown  —  Introduction  —  The Apple Watch is one step closer to a super spy accessory with its Series 3 capable of making phone calls.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
ProsperWorks raises $53M Series C led by Norwest Venture Partners for its Google-centric CRM tools  —  ProsperWorks, a service that offers a set of Google-centric CRM tools, today announced that it has raised a $53 million Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from GV …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
IHS: base 64GB iPhone 8 includes material costs of $247.51, up from $237.94 for 32GB base model iPhone 7, equaling about 35% of sale price, same as last year  —  Apple margins stay high as company raises price of new models  —  Bigger changes to Apple's business formula seen with iPhone X
Keith Bradsher / New York Times:
China has broadly blocked WhatsApp, including basic text messages on the service, following its mid-July crackdown on WhatsApp video chats, multimedia messages
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Amazon adds Alexa voice control to Music app, available for iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria  —  Amazon is bringing Alexa to its Music app as it tries to challenge Spotify and Apple, leaders in the streaming music industry.  —  The Seattle tech giant announced Tuesday that Alexa …
Krebs on Security:
Global accounting firm Deloitte confirms report that it was breached, downplays impact; source: it affected all company email, admin accounts, occurred in 2016  —  Deloitte, one of the world's “big four” accounting firms, has acknowledged a breach of its internal email systems, British news outlet The Guardian revealed today.
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
IVP announces $1.5B venture fund, its sixteenth and largest yet, bringing the group's total committed capital to $7B  —  IVP,one of the original late-stage venture capital firms, is announcing its sixteenth fund.  And at $1.5 billion, it's the largest yet.  This brings the group's total committed capital to $7 billion.
More: VentureBeat and Recode
Robert Hof / SiliconANGLE:
Nvidia unveils AI acceleration software, partners with server makers Huawei and Lenovo, and cloud providers Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent in China push  —  Nvidia Corp., whose graphics chips are the basis for many recent advances in artificial intelligence, Monday night unveiled new software …

Earlier Picks

Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump unveils STEM and coding education push, with $200M grant target from Dept. of Education; sources: tech firms including FB, Google pledge financial support
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS, Search inside iOS, and Spotlight on macOS, now consistent with Safari on macOS and iOS
