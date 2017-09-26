Open Links In New Tab
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Ex-NSA hacker and security researcher at Synack reveals macOS zero-day flaw that exposes Keychain contents to exfiltration by apps, demos it in High Sierra  —  The vulnerability lets an attacker steal the contents of a Keychain — without needing a password.
Mike Wuerthele / AppleInsider:
High Sierra validates Mac firmware weekly, alerts users to possible security issues  —  A new routine in High Sierra runs automatically weekly and checks the firmware of the Mac that is installed on to check for modifications that may jeopardize the security of the machine.
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
macOS High Sierra now available to download, featuring Apple File System for SSD Macs, Photos updates, smart tracking prevention in Safari, enhanced Siri, more
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft plans to release a quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator this year  —  Microsoft wants to be ready for a quantum computing world.  —  At its Ignite conference today, Microsoft announced its moves …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu  —  At Ignite, its enterprise technology conference in Orlando today, Microsoft launched two new versions of its Microsoft 365 subscription: Education and F1 (for firstline workers).
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft Teams is replacing Skype for Business to put more pressure on Slack
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS, Search inside iOS, and Spotlight on macOS, now consistent with Safari on macOS and iOS  —  Apple is switching the default provider of its web searches from Siri, Search inside iOS (formerly called Spotlight) and Spotlight on the Mac.
Krebs on Security:
Global accounting firm Deloitte confirms report that it was breached, downplays impact; source: it affected all company email, admin accounts, occurred in 2016  —  Deloitte, one of the world's “big four” accounting firms, has acknowledged a breach of its internal email systems, British news outlet The Guardian revealed today.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include newsworthiness of tweets after Trump threatens North Korea  —  Twitter didn't act to remove President Donald Trump's tweet threatening North Korea in part because it is newsworthy, the company said today.
Keith Bradsher / New York Times:
China has broadly blocked WhatsApp, including basic text messages on the service, following its mid-July crackdown on WhatsApp video chats, multimedia messages  —  SHANGHAI — China has largely blocked the WhatsApp messaging app, the latest move by Beijing to step up surveillance ahead of a big Communist Party gathering next month.
Village Global:
Seed and early stage VC fund Village launches backed by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman, Jeff Bezos, Marissa Mayer, Eric Schmidt, and others  —  We're excited to publicly announce Village, a new early stage venture capital firm.  This is Day 1 for us.  There is much to do, and much to learn.
From Mediagazer

Lorelei Marfil / WWD:
Fashion and street style photographers form an “unofficial union” to protest lack of pay from the commercial use of their pics by brands, influencers, bloggers

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Knight Foundation announces $2.5M in funding to support projects at seven organizations, new commission to tackle declining trust in media, with $2M in support

Brian McCollum / Detroit Free Press:
In what's being described as a first-of-its-kind deal, Eminem's music catalog will go public, with investors and fans able to buy shares in it

Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi apologizes to Londoners in an open letter, says his intention is to “run our business with humility, integrity, and passion”
