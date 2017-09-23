Open Links In New Tab
September 23, 2017, 11:30 PM
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Walmart partners with smart lock maker August to test in-home delivery of packages and groceries in Silicon Valley  —  Walmart announced today it will begin testing a new service that will allow customers with August smart home devices, like the August doorbell and security cameras …
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Facebook settles with shareholders, abandons the plan to issue non-voting shares  —  Facebook has dropped plans to create a new class of non-voting shares that would have protected CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control of the company even as he sells 99% of his shares.
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Backlash against the push for gender equality in tech grows among some men who see it as “a witch hunt”  —  After revelations of harassment and bias in Silicon Valley, a backlash is growing against the women in tech movement.  “It's a witch hunt,” they say.
Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
How shady exchange and ICO practices, conflicts of interest in journalism, and other serious issues in cryptocurrencies are largely ignored by the media  —  [Note: I neither own nor have any trading position on any cryptocurrency.  I was not compensated by any party to write this.
Bloomberg:
Amazon partners with Olo, ordering platform for 200 restaurant brands with about 40K US locations, in an effort to boost Amazon Restaurants delivery service  —  Company teams up with mobile-ordering and pay platform Olo  —  Amazon.com Inc. may soon bring Shake Shack burgers and Chipotle burritos …
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
London transport authority says Uber not “fit and proper” to hold license, cites “Greyball” software, will not renew on Sept. 30; Uber can operate during appeal
Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
EU Commission draft report urges EU to proceed with tax overhaul to prevent digital firms from paying less tax in Europe by routing profits to low-tax countries  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said the EU should proceed with an overhaul of taxes on digital firms even if the rest …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Twitter is testing a Twitter Lite Android app, first in the Philippines  —  Twitter today has nearly four times as many monthly active users outside the U.S. as it does in its home market — 260 million versus 68 million — and this week it quietly launched a new app in an effort to boost those numbers further.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
RIAA: 30M+ pay for streaming, which now accounts for 62% of US music biz; streaming revenue up 48% in first half of 2017 to $2.5B, digital downloads down 24%  —  Spotify, Apple Music and other services have 30 million U.S. subscribers, and streaming revenue is up 48 percent so far this year.
Washington Post:
Department of Homeland Security notified 21 states that their election systems were targeted by Russian government hackers during 2016 election  —  (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal/AP)  —  The Department of Homeland Security contacted election officials in 21 states Friday to notify …

From Mediagazer

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
How USA Today Network, with newsrooms across the US-Mexico border, reported its “The Wall” feature: a helicopter with LIDAR camera, teams of journalists, more

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
New York Times insiders question whether copy desk cutbacks and digital first strategies led to a mistake laden book review

Ellen Pollock / The New York Times Company:
New York Times names Jim Windolf as media editor beginning September 26

David Cardinal / DxOMark:
DxOMark gives the iPhone 8 Plus camera a score of 94, the highest ever, 4 points above the Google Pixel and HTC U11; video score of 89 is below Pixel's 91
