|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Bloomberg:
|Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
|Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
|Bloomberg:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Zen Soo / South China Morning Post:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Washington Post:
|Adrianne Jeffries / The Outline:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:15 PM ET, September 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|TechCrunch:
|Ben Lang / Road to VR:
|Deborah Bach / Microsoft:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors: