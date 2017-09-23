|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Reuters:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Deborah Bach / Microsoft:
|Ben Lang / Road to VR:
|Adrianne Jeffries / The Outline:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:15 PM ET, September 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Zen Soo / South China Morning Post:
|Washington Post:
|TechCrunch:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors: