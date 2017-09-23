|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|David Cardinal / DxOMark:
|Reuters:
|Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Colin Stretch / Facebook:
|Bloomberg:
|Ben Lang / Road to VR:
|Deborah Bach / Microsoft:
|Adrianne Jeffries / The Outline:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:10 AM ET, September 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Washington Post:
|TechCrunch:
|Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors: