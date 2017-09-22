Open Links In New Tab
September 22, 2017, 2:40 PM
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
London transport authority says Uber not “fit and proper” to hold license, cites “Greyball” software, will not renew on Sept. 30; Uber can operate during appeal  —  Uber has lost its licence to operate in London, the capital's transport regulator has said.
Reuters:
Sources: T-Mobile, Sprint reach “major breakthrough” in merger talks, could sign deal by end of October; Deutsche Telekom will own majority stake  —  (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) is close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with peer Sprint Corp (S.N) …
David Cardinal / DxOMark:
DxOMark gives the iPhone 8 Plus camera a score of 94, the highest ever, 4 points above above the Google Pixel and HTC U11; video score of 89 is below Pixel's 91  —  The Apple iPhone 8 Plus has a main camera system truly worthy of a flagship phone.  Similar to the iPhone 7 Plus …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Analysis of Zuckerberg's nine-point plan to combat election interference on Facebook  —  Election meddling is Facebook's next adversary, and it's got a plan to attack it just like it did with fake news.  Solutions to both these scourges come too late to prevent tampering …
Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Facebook's efforts to overhaul political ads on its platform are crucial first steps, but vulnerabilities remain  —  FACEBOOK HAS AGREED to give Congressional investigators roughly 3,000 political ads it found linked to Russian accounts that ran during the 2016 election.
Colin Stretch / Facebook:
Facebook says it will hand over information on Russia-linked ads bought during 2016 election campaign to Congressional investigators
Mark Zuckerberg:
Facebook will make Pages disclose who paid for political ads and let users see all current ads from that advertiser, rolling out over the coming months
Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
Sources: Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to start cutting 5,000 jobs, or about 10% of its staff, by the end of this year  —  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is planning to cut about 10 percent of its staff, or at least 5,000 workers, according to people familiar with the matter …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple says 4K iTunes content cannot be downloaded, only streamed, and that the VP9 codec, which is used by 4K YouTube videos, is not supported on Apple TV 4K  —  Apple has updated its iTunes Store on iOS devices and the Apple TV with plenty of 4K movies ahead of the launch of the Apple TV 4K …
Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
Inside Amazon's Indian operation: 124% YoY revenue growth, rapid storage growth to 41 fulfillment centers, and intense rivalry with Flipkart ahead of Diwali  —  Festival of Diwali is India's biggest shopping season  —  Amazon and rival Flipkart have competing sales this week
Bloomberg:
EU competition chief says its up to competitors to approve Google's remedies in shopping search antitrust case  —  EU's Vestager says rivals' complaints could trigger new fines  —  Google faces Sept. 28 deadline to comply with antitrust order  —  How will the European Union's antitrust cop determine whether Google meets her demand?
Cate Cadell / Reuters:
Chinese search giant Baidu announces $1.52B autonomous driving fund to invest in 100 projects over three years  —  BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese search engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) announced a 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) autonomous driving fund on Thursday as part of a wider plan to speed …

Gary Baum / Hollywood Reporter:
Profile of Your News Wire, an LA-based outlet run by a couple that champions populist stories and has been a target of Snopes

Reuters:
Time Inc is looking to sell assets including Time Inc UK; warns about more-than-anticipated softness in Q3 print and ad revenues, says it received SEC subpoena

Jack Marshall / Wall Street Journal:
Google and its partners will issue refunds for ads bought through its systems that ran on websites with fake traffic

