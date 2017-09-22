Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 22, 2017, 4:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
London transport authority says Uber not “fit and proper” to hold license, cites “Greyball” software, will not renew on Sept. 30; Uber can operate during appeal  —  Uber has lost its licence to operate in London, the capital's transport regulator has said.
David Cardinal / DxOMark:
DxOMark gives the iPhone 8 Plus camera a score of 94, the highest ever, 4 points above above the Google Pixel and HTC U11; video score of 89 is below Pixel's 91  —  The Apple iPhone 8 Plus has a main camera system truly worthy of a flagship phone.  Similar to the iPhone 7 Plus …
Reuters:
Sources: T-Mobile, Sprint reach “major breakthrough” in merger talks, could sign deal by end of October; Deutsche Telekom will own majority stake  —  (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) is close to agreeing tentative terms on a deal to merge with peer Sprint Corp (S.N) …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Analysis of Zuckerberg's nine-point plan to combat election interference on Facebook  —  Election meddling is Facebook's next adversary, and it's got a plan to attack it just like it did with fake news.  Solutions to both these scourges come too late to prevent tampering …
See also Mediagazer
Colin Stretch / Facebook:
Facebook says it will hand over information on Russia-linked ads bought during 2016 election campaign to Congressional investigators
Mark Zuckerberg:
Facebook will make Pages disclose who paid for political ads and let users see all current ads from that advertiser, rolling out over the coming months
Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
Sources: Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to start cutting 5,000 jobs, or about 10% of its staff, by the end of this year  —  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is planning to cut about 10 percent of its staff, or at least 5,000 workers, according to people familiar with the matter …
Ben Lang / Road to VR:
Intel Scraps Plans to Launch Project Alloy Reference Headset, Pursuing Other VR R&D  —  Intel is scrapping plans to launch the Project Alloy headset as an open reference design, citing lack of partner interest.  —  Intel revealed Project Alloy, an x86-based standalone VR headset …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple says 4K iTunes content cannot be downloaded, only streamed, and that the VP9 codec, which is used by 4K YouTube videos, is not supported on Apple TV 4K  —  Apple has updated its iTunes Store on iOS devices and the Apple TV with plenty of 4K movies ahead of the launch of the Apple TV 4K …
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Facebook has settled the shareholder lawsuit over non-voting shares days before Mark Zuckerberg was scheduled to testify  —  Facebook has settled the lawsuit about its plan to create a class of non-voting shares, a court official told Business Insider on Friday.
More: GizmodoThanks:@businessinsider
TechCrunch:
Sources: freight logistics startup Flexport raises $110M Series C at $800M valuation to build out a warehouse infrastructure supplementing its software platform  —  Flexport handles the boring logistics of a trillion-dollar business: the tranport of shipping containers around the world.
More: AxiosThanks:@joshconstine
Bloomberg:
EU competition chief says its up to competitors to approve Google's remedies in shopping search antitrust case  —  EU's Vestager says rivals' complaints could trigger new fines  —  Google faces Sept. 28 deadline to comply with antitrust order  —  How will the European Union's antitrust cop determine whether Google meets her demand?
Tim Swanson / Great Wall of Numbers:
How serious issues in cryptocurrencies, like shady exchange and ICO practices, industry pub/journalist conflicts of interest, more, are largely ignored by media  —  [Note: I neither own nor have any trading position on any cryptocurrency.  I was not compensated by any party to write this.
More: CNBC

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Celebrating completion of the most advanced subsea cable across the Atlantic  —  Microsoft, Facebook and Telxius create 4,000-mile-long data connection between U.S. and Spain.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Get payroll done faster: Introducing the Zoho People- greytHR integration.  —  Payroll processing is a challenging task to keep in check.  Hours seem to be never ending, with a deluge of information to weather …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:00 PM ET, September 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Gary Baum / Hollywood Reporter:
Profile of Your News Wire, an LA-based outlet run by a couple that champions populist stories and has been a target of Snopes

Reuters:
Time Inc is looking to sell assets including Time Inc UK; warns about more-than-anticipated softness in Q3 print and ad revenues, says it received SEC subpoena

Jack Marshall / Wall Street Journal:
Google and its partners will issue refunds for ads bought through its systems that ran on websites with fake traffic

More News

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor