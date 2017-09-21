Open Links In New Tab
September 21, 2017, 5:20 PM
Colin Stretch / Facebook:
Facebook says it will hand over information on Russia-linked ads bought during 2016 election campaign to Congressional investigators  —  Two weeks ago, we announced we had found more than 3,000 ads addressing social and political issues that ran in the US between 2015 and 2017 and that appear …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Cisco Talos report: hackers who hid backdoor in CCleaner targeted computers inside at least 20 tech firms including Akamai, Cisco, Google, Intel, Microsoft  —  HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of computers getting penetrated by a corrupted version of an ultra-common piece of security software was never going to end well.
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Apple TV 4K review: easy-to-use interface, lots of apps, cheaper 4K movies, but HDR makes some HD videos look bad, no YouTube 4K HDR support, and it's expensive  —  Almost all of the lights  —  It doesn't light up all of the lights.  —  Listeners of The Vergecast know that I've …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Bose launches QC 35 II noise canceling headphones, with a dedicated button that triggers Google Assistant, for $349.95  —  Push for Google  —  Google and Bose are today officially announcing a new version of the headphone maker's great noise cancelling headphones, the QC 35s.
HTC:
Google to pay $1.1B to HTC in exchange for non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property and staff working on Pixel smartphones  —  Certain HTC Employees - Many of Whom Worked on Pixel Smartphones - to Join Google  —  Google Receives HTC IP through Non-Exclusive Licensing Agreement
Eric Beech / Reuters:
SEC says hackers may have profited by trading with insider information stolen from its database; the breach took place in 2016 but was discovered last month  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the country's top markets regulator …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Bluetooth & Wi-Fi aren't fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11, will still work for AirDrop, AirPlay, Pencil, Watch, Continuity, location  —  Apple has confirmed that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are not fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11.
Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Facebook rolls out Custom Audience tool that lets advertisers target users who interacted with physical store, called a business office, more  —  Facebook is using its online-to-offline ad measurement tools for offline-to-online ad targeting.  —  Facebook is making it easier for brands …

From Mediagazer

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
Parse.ly and BuzzSumo reports show drop-off in referral traffic and engagement for publishers via Facebook

Karl Bode / Techdirt:
Freelancer Jason Prechtel sues FCC for refusal to fulfill his FOIA request for details on bulk uploads of net neutrality comments after 3+ months

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
CNN says CNN Digital will bring in $370M+ in 2017, its highest ever, but sources say unit faces $20M shortfall partly due to tough ad market, polarized politics

Dani Deahl / The Verge:
Equifax customer service, tweeting from @Equifax, accidentally directed customers to a critic's phishing site for over a week in at least three Twitter replies
