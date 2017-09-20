Open Links In New Tab
September 20, 2017, 11:10 AM
Financial Times:
Sources: Amazon working on Alexa-powered smartglasses with bone-conduction audio and a new home security camera system that would tie into its Echo products  —  Amazon is working on its first wearable device: a pair of “smart glasses” that would allow its virtual assistant Alexa to be summoned any time …
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of Google Pixelbook, a Chromebook that folds into a tablet and supports pressure-sensitive Pixelbook Pen; source: starts at $1.2K for 128GB w/o pen  —  As we noted in our earlier Google Home Mini reveal, a report from a couple of weeks back had actually suggested that Google would soon release a smaller Home unit.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of “Google Home Mini” in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors; source says it will cost $49  —  When Google takes the stage on October 4 at a phone-related event in San Francisco, most of us expect there to be non-phone related product announcements too.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of HTC-made Google Pixel 2 in “Kinda Blue”, White, and Black leak; source: 64GB and 128GB models cost $649 and $749  —  Wrapping up here, because we don't want anyone feeling left out, here is the HTC-made Pixel 2.  From what we can tell, it'll arrive in three colorways …
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL in “Black & White” and “Just Black” leak; source says it will cost $849 for 64GB and $949 for 128GB
Lauren Goode / The Verge:
Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE review: faster processor but has connectivity problems, no Apple Music streaming yet, battery drain with LTE, and unreliable Siri  —  You should still call me on my cellphone  —  How much are you willing to pay for a gadget that offers intermittent convenience?
Joanna Stern / Wall Street Journal:
Apple Watch Series 3 review: untethered experience is enjoyable, but has short battery life and connectivity problems in two different states on two carriers  —  A cellular connection unshackles the Watch from your iPhone—but not for long, with short battery life and intermittent connections
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC is halting trade of its shares tomorrow in anticipation of a “major announcement”, amid rumors of an acquisition by Google  —  All eyes on Google  —  HTC, one of Taiwan's premier tech brands and a true pioneer in the development of the Android hardware ecosystem …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple launches redesigned App Store as part of iOS 11 launch, with Today section including daily features, tips, and dev interviews  —  Apple today is releasing its completely redesigned iOS App Store to the wider public as part of the launch of the new iOS 11 operating system.
Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
Twitter removed 300K terror-related accounts in first half of 2017, a 20% decline from previous six months, with 75% suspended before posting first tweet  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said that its internal controls were allowing it to weed out accounts being used for the …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Twitter adds a second former Google executive to its board, Patrick Pichette, who served as Google's CFO from 2008 until summer of 2015  —  Hugh Johnston, Pepsi's CFO, is leaving Twitter's board.  —  Twitter has added another longtime Google executive to its board of directors: Patrick Pichette …

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Drag Your Productivity to 11 with Notebook for iPad Pro and More  —  iOS 11 here, so naturally we've updated Notebook.  To put it simply, we've gone all in on iOS 11 across devices, with the biggest changes coming to iPad Pro.
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
From Mediagazer

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Univision used WhatsApp group chats to distribute news and information during Hurricane Irma and is doing the same for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Sara Fischer / Axios:
Report: the cost of distribution rights for every major televised sport in the US is larger than the ad revenue TV channels earn from airing them

Sahil Patel / Digiday:
Comcast says its Watchable business is moving away from original content and streaming app, but hopes to use Watchable streaming tech elsewhere

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
iPhone 8 review: should be called iPhone 7s as many of the upgrades, like camera sensor and True Tone display, are subtle; Qi charging only works when centered
Harper Neidig / The Hill:
Sex-trafficking bill SESTA, which many tech firms say is too broad and greatly increases liability for hosting user created content, gets Congressional hearing

Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft adds gaming chief Phil Spencer to Senior Leadership Team and says it's moving its Enterprise Mobility and Security team to Windows and Devices Group
