September 20, 2017, 12:50 AM
Kellen Barranger / Droid Life:
Renders leak of “Google Home Mini” in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors; source says it will cost $49  —  When Google takes the stage on October 4 at a phone-related event in San Francisco, most of us expect there to be non-phone related product announcements too.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of HTC-made Google Pixel 2 in “Kinda Blue”, White, and Black leak; source: 64GB and 128GB models cost $649 and $749  —  Wrapping up here, because we don't want anyone feeling left out, here is the HTC-made Pixel 2.  From what we can tell, it'll arrive in three colorways …
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL in “Black & White” and “Just Black” leak; source says it will cost $849 for 64GB and $949 for 128GB  —  Alright fine, no more playing around.  Here is the Pixel 2 XL (official name) in two colorways.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of Google Pixelbook, a Chromebook that folds into a tablet and supports pressure-sensitive Pixelbook Pen; source: starts at $1.2K for 128GB w/o pen  —  As we noted in our earlier Google Home Mini reveal, a report from a couple of weeks back had actually suggested that Google would soon release a smaller Home unit.
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review: wireless charging is good but slow, Portrait Lighting is fun, but design is getting dated and it's not worth upgrading from iPhone 7  —  It's an iPhone  —  I was at a party the other night with several people who knew I'd just been to Apple's annual iPhone launch event.
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review: wireless charging works well, great cameras and performance in a familiar design, good for those not ready to forgo home button
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple launches redesigned App Store as part of iOS 11 launch, with Today section including daily features, tips, and dev interviews  —  Apple today is releasing its completely redesigned iOS App Store to the wider public as part of the launch of the new iOS 11 operating system.
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
iOS 11 review: a major stepping-stone towards a full-fledged productivity OS, benefits iPad the most, has a more versatile and useful Control Center
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple releases iOS 11 with improved Siri, Files app, new iPad dock, Live Photo effects, Do Not Disturb While Driving, ARKit, new Control Center and Lock Screen
David Faber / CNBC:
Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a stock-for-stock merger in which T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom would emerge as the majority owner  —  - T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a merger, according to people close to the situation.
Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
Twitter removed 300K accounts in first half of '17 for promoting terrorism, a 20% decline from previous six months with 75% suspended before posting first tweet  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said that its internal controls were allowing it to weed out accounts being used for the …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft adds gaming chief Phil Spencer to Senior Leadership Team and says it's moving its Enterprise Mobility and Security team to Windows and Devices Group  —  Microsoft's Phil Spencer, now an Executive Vice President, is becoming part of the company's inner circle of advisers …

Harper Neidig / The Hill:
Sex-trafficking bill SESTA, which many tech firms say is too broad and greatly increases liability for hosting user created content, gets Congressional hearing

Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Amazon updates the Fire HD 10 tablet with a quad-core processor, 1080p display, hands-free Alexa, and cuts the entry-level price of $230 to $150
