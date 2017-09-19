Open Links In New Tab
September 19, 2017, 9:20 AM
Bloomberg:
Equifax discovered major breach in March but says it's unrelated to recently disclosed hack affecting 143M people; source says both involve the same intruders  —  New timeline could have implications for executive stock sales  —  The company is the subject of multiple investigations
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review: wireless charging works well, great cameras and performance in a familiar design, great for those not ready to forgo home button  —  It's no secret that smartphones have tended to get sleeker and less obtrusive over time.  Screens are growing, but bezels are shrinking.
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review: wireless charging is good but slow, Portrait Lighting is fun, but design is getting dated and it's not worth upgrading from iPhone 7  —  It's an iPhone  —  I was at a party the other night with several people who knew I'd just been to Apple's annual iPhone launch event.
Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
EFF says it's resigning from W3C after the standards org voted for browser DRM, a move hostile to archiving, accessibility, security research, more  —  In 2013, EFF was disappointed to learn that the W3C had taken on the project of standardizing “Encrypted Media Extensions,” …
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
AWS says that beginning October 2, it will start charging EC2 customers by the second, not hour; competitors Azure and Google Cloud charge by the minute  —  Public cloud market leader Amazon Web Services on Monday said that on Oct. 2 it will start charging its customers by the second for use …
SamMobile:
Samsung rolls out update to let Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note8 owners disable the Bixby button but still does not let the button be remapped to another purpose  —  The dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ didn't really serve any meaningful purpose until last month when Bixby Voice was rolled out globally.

From Mediagazer

Emily Steel / New York Times:
Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sues Fox News, accuses anchor Charles Payne, who just returned after suspension, of rape and network of retaliation

Lauren Duca / Teen Vogue:
Sean Spicer is an accessory to an ongoing attack on democracy; his appearance at the Emmys is the normalization of what authoritarianism looks like

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
New initiative Report for America to pair emerging journalists with local newsrooms for one year; RFA, newsrooms, and donors split salary costs

Natalia Drozdiak / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Google has offered to auction off shopping ad spaces to rivals, to comply with EU's antitrust order; Google would set price cap for its own bids
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
A profile of Satya Nadella, who has stopped infighting, restored morale, and has led Microsoft over the past 3.5 years as its market cap increased by $250B+
Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
Hackers hid backdoor in Avast-owned system cleanup tool CCleaner for Windows from August 15 to September 12; affected software was run by 2.27M users
