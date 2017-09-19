Open Links In New Tab
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders leak of “Google Home Mini” in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors; source says it will cost $49  —  When Google takes the stage on October 4 at a phone-related event in San Francisco, most of us expect there to be non-phone related product announcements too.
Kellen / Droid Life:
Renders of back of LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL in “Black & White” and “Just Black” leak; source says it will cost $849 for 64GB and $949 for 128GB  —  Alright fine, no more playing around.  Here is the Pixel 2 XL (official name) in two colorways.
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review: wireless charging is good but slow, Portrait Lighting is fun, but design is getting dated and it's not worth upgrading from iPhone 7  —  It's an iPhone  —  I was at a party the other night with several people who knew I'd just been to Apple's annual iPhone launch event.
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus review: wireless charging works well, great cameras and performance in a familiar design, good for those not ready to forgo home button  —  It's no secret that smartphones have tended to get sleeker and less obtrusive over time.  Screens are growing, but bezels are shrinking.
David Faber / CNBC:
Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a stock-for-stock merger in which T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom would emerge as the majority owner  —  - T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a merger, according to people close to the situation.
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
iOS 11 review: a major stepping-stone towards a full-fledged productivity OS, benefits iPad the most, has a more versatile and useful Control Center  —  Wide-ranging update is full of changes, but iPad benefits the most.  —  The iPad is having a great year.
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Amazon updates the Fire HD 10 tablet with a quad-core processor, 1080p display, hands-free Alexa, and cuts the entry-level price of $230 to $150  —  To date, Amazon's devices with hands-free voice control have been decidedly static.  At last, though, they can go where you do.
Bloomberg:
Equifax discovered major breach in March but says it's unrelated to recently disclosed hack affecting 143M people; source says both involve the same intruders  —  New timeline could have implications for executive stock sales  —  The company is the subject of multiple investigations
Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
Real-time data analytics startup Incorta raises $15M Series B led by Kleiner Perkins  —  Incorta, the startup that wants to speed up big data analytics by eliminating the need for data warehouses, has raised a $15 million Series B led by new investor Kleiner Perkins.

From Mediagazer

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
As authoritarian tendencies rise in America, shutting down voices like Jemele Hill's is dangerous

Emily Steel / New York Times:
Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sues Fox News, accuses anchor Charles Payne, who just returned after suspension, of rape and network of retaliation

Bill Barrow / Associated Press:
The Republican Governors Association has launched an online publication that looks like a legitimate news source, only added disclosure after query from AP

Ryan Lau / Hacker Noon:
Instances of inconsistent UI design are found across iOS 11, perhaps due to elements new or unfamiliar to Apple engineers, like Large Title and Search Bar

Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
Hackers hid backdoor in Avast-owned system cleanup tool CCleaner for Windows from August 15 to September 12; affected software was run by 2.27M users
